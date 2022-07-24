From Mbappé’s impossible definition to Neymar’s luxuries that almost ended in Messi’s goal: PSG thrashed Urawa in Japan

The PSG continues its tour in Japan in the prelude to what will be the beginning of the official activity in French football. After the tight victory against Kawasaki Frontale, the Parisian team played their second friendly and this time thee easily beat Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the stadium Saitama.

After the first duel of the three organized by Paris Saint Germain in Japanese territory in preparation for the official competition, coach Christophe Galtier chose Lionel Messi and Neymar to be substitutes. The one who did see action from the beginning was Kylian Mbappewho was also the author of a goal with a spectacular definition.

Beyond some defensive errors in the first few minutes, which included a save by Keylor Navas, the French team dominated the game and opened the scoring thanks to a shot from outside the box by Pablo Sarabia, who returned to PSG after passing through Sporting Lisbon. The visitors recovered the ball, Mbappé gave a pass to Icardi, and he bounced forward for the Spaniard to make it 1-0 against the Japanese.

Then, in the final part of the initial stage, the number 7 of the Parisians made a masterpiece. With a quick turn he threw the Red Diamonds defense off balance and into the box. Very close to the baseline, and with a very sharp anglethe world champion striker with his team in Russia 2018, He surprised the goalkeeper Nishikawa and introduced the ball with his shot between the goalkeeper’s body and the post.

Mbappé’s spectacular definition for 2-0

Already in the second half, and as happened in the match against Kawasaki, the coach of the team from the capital of France made multiple changes. And two who entered the pitch together were Messi and Neymar. The Brazilian showed all his ability with the ball at his feet and was the architect of an individual play that generated sighs from those present in Saitama.

Located in the left sector of the field, the PSG No. 10 made a dribble to get rid of a rival. He then waited for the mark of two others to stop the ball and touch it, almost at the same time, and continued his run towards the opposite area. Once he took the center of the field, he enabled the Rosario star, but his left foot went over the crossbar.

The last conquest for Galtier’s team came 15 minutes from the end. A great pass from the Brazilian attacker allowed Nuno Mendes pull the center and Calimuendo he dove to the ground to touch the ball into the back of the net.

The great move of Neymar that Messi could not crown

Now, PSG will have a few days off and next Monday they will play the third and final match on their tour of Japan. His opponent will be Play Osaka, one of the iconic clubs in Japanese football. Once back in France, Messi and his company will have to prepare for what will be their first official match of the season: on Sunday, July 31, they will play against Nantes for the country’s Super Cup that faces the winner of Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

