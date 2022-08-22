From mediators to political prisoners: the harsh advance of the Daniel Ortega regime against the Church in Nicaragua

The dictator of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, intensified the persecution against the Catholic Church

The arrest of the Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Alvarez It is the most recent chapter of a particularly turbulent last year for the Catholic Church of Nicaragua with the dictator’s regime Daniel Ortegawho has branded the leaders as “coup plotters” and “terrorists”.

The tensions date back to April 2018 when a popular revolt broke out – caused by controversial social security reforms – described as an attempt to coup by Ortega, who neutralized them by force.

On October 4, Ortega began his campaign for his fifth presidential re-election -which he won with his main rivals in prison-, with a speech focused on attacking the bishops who acted as mediators of a national dialogue with which a peaceful solution to the crisis in the country was sought.

The Sandinista leader assured that the Nicaraguan bishops, in the midst of the revolt, gave him an “ultimatum” to leave power in 24 hours, and after that meeting, as he said then: “we said that we had to recover peace, because In those days there was no peace in Nicaragua, what there was was terror, and the country was paralyzed.”

Relations between the clergy and the dictator were never close

The National Police and hooded and armed civilians, related to Sandinismo, neutralized the anti-government demonstrations, leaving at least 328 dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), although local organizations raise the figure to 684 and the Government recognizes 200.

Nuncio and 18 nuns expelled

Eleven days after being re-elected unopposed, Ortega annulled by decree the figure of “Dean of the Diplomatic Corps”, which since 2000 corresponded to Apostolic Nunciorepresentative of the Holy See.

On March 7 last, the Apostolic Nunciature informed that his representative in Managuathe Polish Waldemar Stanislaw summer daywas “absent from the country”, and that the secretary, Marcel Mbaye Diouf, remained in front, without clarifying the reasons.

Five days later, the Vatican confirmed that the Ortega regime had expelled the Nicaraguan nuncio.

“The Holy See has received with surprise and pain the communication that the Government of Nicaragua has decided to withdraw the approval (agrément) of HE Msgr. Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, Apostolic Nuncio in Managua since 2018, imposing him to immediately leave the Country after notifying him that measure,” according to a statement from the Holy See.

From calling them “coup plotters” and “terrorists” to turning them into political prisoners: the advance of the Daniel Ortega regime against the Church

Earlier, a group of priests, including the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Baez, and Edwin Romanwere forced to leave Nicaragua in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Meanwhile, on July 6, Nicaragua expelled from the country 18 nuns of the Missionaries of Charity order, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta after the Government closed his association along with other charitable and civil organizations.

priests arrested

Last June, the Nicaraguan authorities They arrested the first of the seven priests who remain in prison to this day.

Is about Manuel Garciaparish priest of the Jesús de Nazareno church, in the municipality of Nandaime (southwest), who was prosecuted and convicted of domestic violence against a woman who went from being a victim to being accused for not accusing the religious.

The other arrested priests are Leonard Urbina, prosecuted for the alleged crime of sexual abuse of a minor; and Óscar Benavidez, who has not been charged so far.

Also Jose Luis Diaz, Sadiel Eugarrios, Ramiro Tijerino and Raul Gonzalezall from the Diocese of Matagalpa (north).

Society calls for international intervention

The Police have also entered by force and raided a parish, preventing parishioners from receiving the Eucharist inside the temple and besieging other priests in their churches. .

Likewise, it has prohibited the Archdiocese of Managua from carrying out a procession with the pilgrim image of the Virgin of Fatima.

The case of Bishop Álvarez

The escalation of the dictatorship against the Catholic Church reached Bishop Álvarez, highly critical of Ortega, who was abducted early Friday morning by police officers from the episcopal curia of the Diocese of Matagalpa, where he had been confined for 15 days.

The Police have also entered by force and raided a parish

Álvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, is under “home protection” in Managuaaccording to the Police, who accuse him of trying to “organize violent groups”, supposedly “with the purpose of destabilizing the State of Nicaragua and attacking the constitutional authorities”, although for the moment they have not offered evidence.

The religious, 55 years old, he is the first bishop arrested in Nicaragua since Ortega returned to power in 2007.

Prior to his house arrest, the Sandinista regime shut down at least eight Catholic radio stations and pulled three Catholic channels from subscription television programming.

“This escalation of the confrontation of the Ortega-Murillos against the Church actually corresponds to their strategy of institutionalizing the police state over Nicaragua and this happens by finishing silencing all the critical or non-subordinate voices that exist,” according to an analysis of the Center for Transdisciplinary Studies of Central America (Cetcam), a think tank made up of Central American researchers from different disciplines.

