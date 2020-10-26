From Modi government in Dussehra, Bihar elections and Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray, said these big things

Mumbai: Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Sunday that if GST has failed, the Center should accept it honestly and implement the old tax system back in the country. Addressing the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally in the presence of just 50 people in an auditorium near Shivaji Park, Thackeray said that Maharashtra has not been paid the GST dues, which is Rs 38,000 crore. Due to this, the state is facing a huge financial crisis in this Corona period. Also Read – Big relief, the deadline for filing GST annual returns was extended till 31 December

Thackeray said, "From all this it appears that the GST system has failed. If it is not working, the Prime Minister should accept it honestly and return to the old tax system. " Referring to similar problems faced by other states, Thackeray said that the Chief Ministers of the states should meet the Prime Minister to resolve the issue.

Thackeray also strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's promise to distribute free corona vaccine in Bihar. Thackeray said, "On the one hand you are not able to give us the outstanding GST of our share and on the other hand, you are promising free vaccine to the people. Where will the money come from? And what will happen to the rest of India? Why is this discrimination? Is the rest of the country Pakistan?"

Without naming Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Thackeray targeted him and asked whether he would ask us about ‘Hindutva’, which has no credibility of its own. Thackeray warned, “Our Hindutva is much older and different from your Hindutva. The late Balasaheb Thackeray spoke about this when people were too afraid to name it. I have attacked once, I will speak again if needed. “

Taking a hard hit at the opposition BJP leaders of the state, Thackeray asked him to listen carefully to the speech of Dussehra rally of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He said, “Our Hindutva is not limited to gods, temples or puja or ringing of bells. Our Hindutva is our nationalism. You made a cow protection law in Maharashtra, but why not in Goa? “

The Maharashtra chief minister said, “Shiv Sena had demanded Mohan Bhagwat to be president, but he joined hands with Nitish Kumar’s party in Bihar, who do not want to have any association with anyone associated with RSS. Do not play the game of ‘its hat, its head’ in the name of Hindutva. Taking a dig at Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray quipped, “Despite the date, my government could not fall and this government is stable.”

Thackeray said, “Ever since I took over as CM, some people have been dreaming of throwing me out. I repeated what I said. This is an open challenge. If you have my opinion, then show my government down. “

CM said, “Weird things are going on in the country which is a matter of concern, especially in the era of Corona epidemic and economic crisis. But the BJP is busy only topple politics and governments at the temple in lockdown. ” Thackeray warned, “Do not destabilize non-BJP governments.” If these things continue, it will create a state of chaos in the country. “

Without naming actress Kangana Ranaut, the CM said, “People who don’t get food properly in their state come here, earn money and then compare Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to discredit the state. Let’s try.”

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that temples will be opened at the right time in the state. “I have full faith in the Mumbai Police. They are among the best forces in the world. Those trying to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra will be dusted off. If you give as much time for the country as you spend for your party’s activities, it will be better for everyone. ”

The Dussehra rally was held in Swatnayavir Savarkar Auditorium. This was the first rally of any Thackeray as CM after the first rally in 1966. Many top Shiv Sena leaders, ministers and elected representatives were present during this period. It was live webcasted across the state.