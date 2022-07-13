“From my daughter’s sock to my vibrator”: an artist photographs each object in her house and collects them on a website

Think of all the objects you have in your house. In a few square meters, you probably have thousands of objects, the vast majority of which you don’t even pay attention to. From the smallest screw on a chair, to the sofa or television in your home. They are all for a reason, and an artist he wanted to pay tribute to all his household objects in a rather curious way.

Belgian photographer Barbara Iweins has designed a web page that contains a photo of each of the objects in his house, a task that has taken about five years. In addition, the objects are classified in numerous filters, being an experiment that intentionally involves his private life.

A window into your private life

Starting as a project to calm his desire for collecting and classifying, Iweins has 12,795 photographs on his website, which you can visit through this link. Each of them belongs to a particular object in your housefrom stuffed animals, or Lego pieces, to pills, clothes, cleaning products and more.



Image: Barbara Iweins

All the objects on your website can also be classified according to color, material, how often you use them, or the space in which they are stored. In addition, he has even added a section in which the objects that it would supposedly save in a fire appear (I still think there are too many items on that list to save from a fire).

On his website we can also find a video in the form of a timelapse where we see how he takes pictures of each of his marbles, showing the way in which he takes the photos and then uploads them to the page. In fact, in addition to the website, she also immortalized all the objects in her house in a book. With the name of ‘Katalog’, Iweins collects in physical pages each and every one of the elements that he stored in his house.

“The resulting 12,795 images, turned into a book, offer an unfiltered, intimate self-portrait that is an antidote to today’s world of social media, where everyone tries to protect themselves by showing an idealized version of their lives,” he tells CNN.

The artist assured that, when she got down to work with the project, she regularly found objects that she already had, or things that she had lost. It is not the first time that she has carried out projects as curious as this one. Some time ago she made one in which she invited unknown people to her house, or she went to theirs, to take photos of them right after you get out of bed in the morning, and another one at night. The result was a contrast of styles in which the most vulnerable parts of the people who posed in the photos were reflected.