From north to south: who were the most searched Mexican drug traffickers of the year on Google

The criminal career of drug lords in Mexico has led them to be one of the most searched on Google (Photo: Infobae México / Jovani Pérez)

A couple of weeks before the end of the year, Google announced what were the most popular search trends throughout this 2022. Beyond athletes, people, music, video games or the most popular television series famous in Mexico, it is also possible to know who were the drug traffickers who attracted more audiences on the Internet.

And it is that within the security agenda in the country, he highlighted the extradition of more than fifty alleged criminals that were required by the authorities of other nations, such as the United States. In addition, the arrest of important drug lords was achieved, such as the recapture of Rafael Caro Quintero (founder of the Guadalajara Cartel) in Sinaloa in mid-July, and more recently in December the arrest of Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, alias Tony Montana.

Through the tool Google Trends A comparison was made between the most relevant drug traffickers in Mexico in order to make known who were the most wanted by Internet users. For this, a list of 12 names was made, of which Five in particular stood out.

Some of them are already behind bars serving a conviction, after being one of the most wanted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Others, on the other hand, are still fugitives from justice, while many others, despite the fact that they are no longer alive, continue to attract public attention.

“El Chapo” and “El Mencho” are two of the most recognized figures within drug culture (Photo: File)

In the first position of the table appears one of the bosses who has left a criminal legacy at the head of the Sinaloa Cartel: Joaquin Guzman Loeraalias El Chapo. The 65-year-old kingpin’s highest popularity level was from August 14 to 20, while his lowest was in the last week of March, according to Google Trends statistics.

The state where he aroused the most interest was Sinaloa, the place where he was born in 1957. Throughout his criminal career, El Chapo he was twice in jail and the same number of times he managed to escape. He first escaped from the Puente Grande prison, Jalisco, in 2001, after his capture in Guatemala in 1993. In February 2014 he was reapprehended again, but he would only spend 17 months behind bars, since in July 2015 he would flee from prison. of maximum security in El Altiplano, in the State of Mexico, through a tunnel.

Currently, the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel is serving a life imprisonment at the maximum security federal prison in Colorado, ADX Florence, also known as The Alcatraz of the Rockies. Your inheritance is now in the hands of the little boysone of the cells of said criminal organization, led by his sons Ovidio, Iván and Jesús Alfredo.

Second on the list is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, The Mencho, one of the founders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Despite the fact that in the last two years there have been no reports revealing his current whereabouts, his presence within drug trafficking still continues to give rise to talk, since his criminal organization has an international reach, as in Peru.

Throughout 2022, five drug traffickers were the most popular in Google search engines (Source: Google Trends)

His highest level of popularity was reached in the second week of August in Jalisco, mainly, although he is a native of Michoacán. Because he has stayed away from the spotlight of the media, there has even been speculation about his death. The truth is that he continues to be one of the five most wanted people by the DEA in the world, since they offer a $10 million reward in exchange for information you carry with your location or capture.

Siblings, children and partners of the mencho They have fallen into the hands of justice. In the third week of December, one of his brothers, Antonio Oseguera, was arrested in Jalisco again. It is presumed that the fortune of the founder of the “four letter cartel” could amount to one billion dollars, according to DEA estimates.

The third most searched narco in Google in Mexico throughout this 2022 was Ismael Zambada Garciaalias the may, one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel. Unlike previous bosses, he has never set foot in prison thanks to his low profile, despite the fact that he has been in the world of organized crime for more than half a century.

He is the most wanted Mexican drug trafficker by the DEA, since he is accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin and marijuana to the United States, mainly to California, Arizona and Chicago. That is why he offers himself a $15 million reward in exchange for information leading to his arrest.

“El Mayo” Zamabada was the second most searched member of the Sinalo Cartel on Google, while Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, despite being behind bars, still attracts the attention of Internet users (Photo: File / Telemundo Capture)

Originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, the may is considered as the “Unquestioned main leader of the Sinaloa Cartel”, according to the US State Department. His son, Vicente Zamabada Niebla, was one of the characters who testified in the trial against El Chapo Guzman.

In the penultimate place on the list appears Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, better known as The Boss of Bosses, who gained relevance in drug trafficking during the 80’s and 90’s. Together with Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo he founded the Guadalajara cartel to transport marijuana and cocaine to the neighboring country to the north.

In 1989 he was arrested in Guadalajara and has been sentenced by the assassination of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a former DEA agent, in addition to being accused of crimes against health. At the age of 76 and throughout 2022, it was learned that Félix Gallardo suffers from multiple health conditions that have led him to seek house arrest, but so far he has not been able to leave the Puente Grande prison.

Beloved Carrillo Fuentes He was the fifth most searched Mexican drug dealer on Google. Like El Chapo y the mayHe is originally from Sinaloa. He was born in 1956 in Navolato and, since that year, without knowing it, he was already involved in drug trafficking, since his father was the brother of Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, alias The Net.

Amado Carrillo Fuentes established himself as “The Lord of the Skies” and his figure has become part of television series (Photo: File)

He became creditor of the nickname “The Lord of the Skies” since he used a aircraft fleet (mainly Boeing 727) to move drugs from Colombia to Mexico under the Juárez Cartel during the 1990s, until he lost his life in 1997. It is presumed that his death was due to a plastic surgerybut sources close to the case of Amado Carrillo have indicated that he supposedly retired abroad.

The other drug traffickers that were also taken into account but did not show high levels of popularity in Google search engines such as those already mentioned were Rafael Caro Quintero, Vicente Zambada Niebla, Ovidio Guzmán López, Antonio Yépez Ortiz, as well as the brothers Johnny and José Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga.

Use: In order for the results in Google Trends to yield results based on the same search terms, those drug lords who were classified as “drug traffickers” by definition had to be selected, which is why several were discarded from the comparison, such as Caro Quintero. In addition, all the categories found on the web had to be selected so that they were general and not limited to a specific one.

