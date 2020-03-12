From novelty cheque to full-blown scandal: a timeline of the sports rorts saga

It’s showing no indicators of abating, nonetheless the preliminary rumblings of points of the sports actions grants program bought right here sooner than final yr’s election

21 February 2019 – Georgina Downer, the Liberal candidate for Mayo, items an unlimited novelty cheque emblazoned alongside together with her face to the Yankalilla Bowling Membership for $127,373. The following Fcebook posts attracts grievance and neutral Mayo MP Rebekha Sharkie accuses Downer of “misleading conduct”

24 February 2019 – Exertions’s shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus refers the subject to the auditor-general, Grant Hehir. Downer denies she has carried out the relaxation unsuitable as a result of the cheque used to be not commonwealth money, given it used to be not “jail easy”.

Proceed learning…

