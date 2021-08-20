From Piojo Herrera to Vucetich: the most criticized coaches in the Grita Mexico 2021 Liga MX tournament

(Photo: REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate)

They have only elapsed 5 tournament days ongoing and controversial with different clubs in the league they have already started to explode. And is that the bad results, the defeats and the claims of the fans have caused at least 3 technical directors are involved in problems that have made them be in the crosshairs of the sports agenda.

Pumas, Chivas and Tigres They started the championship with a bad streak, since the results they accumulate at the moment have not satisfied the fans and the sports commentators, who are in charge of analyzing in detail the situation in which they find themselves.

Two of the great teams of Mexican soccer are in trouble that involves their board of directors, because the performance in the first days has cost them and they have a low score that leaves them in the last places in the table.

Lillini became one more piece of those who top the few points for university students (Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

At the end of matchday 5, after facing Necaxa and ending with a defeat, the University club marches in the last place of the general table of the tournament. With scarcely 2 units out of 15 possible, the felines go through an internal crisis that does not allow them to achieve the desired victories.

This Thursday afternoon, at a press conference Nicolas Freire, defense of the team, ruled out that his team is going through a crisis.

”I don’t see crisis, I see bad results. I see work that is not reflected on game day, I see anger, that we are going to channel it so that it gives us good things and nothing more. This is about results, we are going to win against Puebla and hold on because we won and they won’t stop us, ”he explained.

Nevertheless the results that Lillini reflects lead him to become the “villain” of the institution. And although the strategist himself did not rule out his possibility of resigning, the directive aims to be part of the bad moment that the group of University City. Lillini became one more piece of those who head the low points for university students.

The criticisms against Vucetcih are nothing new because during the previous tournament, Guardianes 2021, the fans were already dissatisfied with him (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

One day after the defeat suffered against him Leon by a score of 3-0 in the matchday 5 of the tournament, Ricardo Peláez He assumed responsibility for the step that the Sacred Flock carries. Until now, the cadre led by Victor Manuel Vucetich has harvested 5 points of the 15 possible and it is placed in the twelfth position of the general table of the tournament.

In a video posted on the club’s social networks, he said: “I wanted to record this video to show them my face. I am the main person in charge of the Chivas project. Just like you, we are also hurt by the start of this tournament ”, assuming the guilt of the results of Guadalajara.

Although he recovered his players who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the results have not been favorable, as his last defeat against The fair generated criticism against Vucetich, even the fans asked for his departure from the team rojiblanco.

The criticism against Vucetcih They are not news to the fact that during the previous tournament, Guardians 2021, the fans were already dissatisfied with him and asked for his resignation, however, Peláez ratified it and signed him for one more season.

With the hashtag #FueraPiojo, the concern of Tigres fans went viral (Photo: USA TODAY / Jennifer Buchanan)

In the case of the set of AUNL Tigers (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) the change of management and coach generated a different perspective to the Monterrey team, so lThe fans claimed from the friendly matches.

Ante la Ricardo’s absence tuca Ferretti, the fans of the auriazul team demanded the first decisions of the Louse in command of the club. As the tournament progressed and Herrera did not get the results, the public rushed against him, they even reproached him for choosing Florian Thauvin in the match he was sent off after returning from Tokyo.

With the hashtag #FueraPiojo the concern of Tigres fans went viral, because they questioned each of the decisions in the club. Even Herrera himself got involved in a controversy when he denied André-Pierre Gignac’s fracture.

Santiago Solari was singled out as one of those who called for the return of Renato Ibarra (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

Although the America club maintains a good start to the championship, the recent reinstatement of Renato Ibarra The team generated a stir, as the Ecuadorian player was dismissed from the institution in 2020 after he was accused of family violence.

Despite the known of the case, the azulcrema accepted his return and will respond to the command of Solari, which made him the object of criticism for accepting the controversial player back. Santiago Solari was singled out as one of those who asked for his return.

