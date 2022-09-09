From Pluto TV to Plex: how to have hundreds of free TV channels to watch on your PC, mobile or Smart TV

In Spain we have a great variety of services of linear television over the Internet that have something in common: they are free in exchange for supporting some advertising. One of the most popular is probably Pluto TV, but it is by far the only one. Then like Tivify, Rlaxx, or even the new Rakuten channels that are very similar.

The advantages of all these services is that they are usually available through the web, desktop or mobile applications, and also in special apps for your Smart TV without having to pay anything. Some offer original content, others classic content, or even ways to watch local TV for free from the Internet.





For online DTT: Tivify





Tivify seems better to us than Mitele or Atresplayer. The Tivify website offers access to more than 100 free DTT channelswithout adding additional advertising to the one that each channel has in its own programming, something that separates it quite a bit from the aforementioned options.

Tivify has a clear interface, without obstacles and also offers us the possibility of record channels and rewind programming whenever we want. To use Tivify you need to create a free account and you can use 3 to 5 devices simultaneously.

You can download Tivify for Android, iOS, iPadOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Fire TV, Samsung and LG SmartTV, Chromecast, or use it from any browser from tivify.tv.

For a bunch of themed channels: Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a constantly growing offer that already has more than 100 channels, fulfilling what it promised when it arrived in Spain. Many, or rather most of these channels are thematic. This means that on Pluto TV you have channels that only show one program all day: from ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ to ‘Dr. Who’, going through ‘Pawns to the beast’ or ‘Forensic Files’ to a long list of realities MTV classics that have their own channel.

Unlike Tivify, on Pluto TV you don’t even need to create an account, the interface is also simple and easy to use but offers a more complete schedule guide with schedules for what’s coming next. On Pluto TV all content is dubbed into Spanish.

You can download Pluto TV for Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung and LG SmartTVs, or use it in any browser from Pluto.tv.

To complement your catalogue: Rlaxx TV, Rakuten TV, Plex TV





These three platforms, at least for now, are quite a bit further from Pluto or Tivify for various reasons: the amount of content, the language of the content, and the availability of the service across different platforms.

Rlaxx arrived in Spain in August 2021 with fewer free channels than others, but with an interesting offer. They offer TV with commercials (one every few minutes) with the option to pause, rewind, fast-forward or restart. The channel lineup is small and for now includes sports, music, movies, lifestyle and kids.

The disadvantages of this offer is that most of the content is in English and they do not currently have apps for iOS or Android, nor can it be accessed from the web, only from LG televisions, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Android TV.





Rakuten TV is a new linear TV offering from Rakuten that landed back in May 2021 promising 90 free channels. We were able to test it and tell how it works against Pluto TV.

This service is also in beta phase, and its availability is no longer as limited as before. Of course, of all the available channels, many are in English (not counting the music ones), and we cannot see the programming for the next few hours.

Plex TV is the relatively new linear TV offering that integrates directly into the popular Plex media center.

So far it offers over 200 free channelsand although this one does offer an app for everything (browser, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, LG Smart TV, and Samsung Smart TV), almost all the content is in English.

There are three options that are maturing little by little, but that are worth mentioning to take into account or try, perhaps more than one will get something interesting to see in one of them, after all, they do not cost anything.

An earlier version of this article was published in 2021.