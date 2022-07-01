From Pokémon GO to the NBA: Niantic’s new bet mixes basketball and the real world in a free game

NBA All-World will arrive this year in several markets and already admits its first registrations through its official page.

Although it seems that Niantic, Inc. is going through a rough patch after some of its recent projects have not gone quite well, the team behind Pokémon GO continues to devise ways to adapt some of its augmented reality mechanics to other franchises, presenting for this year to launch NBA All World, a mobile video game that will bring basketball to life in entirely new ways.

“Through our partnership with Niantic, NBA All-World will offer fans around the world the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the energy and excitement of the competition,” said Matt Holt, director of consumer products for the NBA. , which does not hesitate to guarantee a captivating experience in a development with the idea of introduce NBA fans to the real-world metaverse.

More specifically, NBA All-World is presented as a free-to-play basketball and geolocation video game where players can go out to stroll through their neighborhoods and challenge other basketball players, recruit them for their teams and, finally, prove their worth on the field – we understand that they will be the equivalent of Pokémon GO gyms. Additionally, NBA All-World will adopt NBA fashion, and users will be able to equip players with custom apparel.

Thus, the idea is to explore the real world, customize a character, manage a team and compete against other players, while at the same time adding objects and improving players to have a chance against rivals.

From Niantic they comment that they have worked hard to develop a new sports experience capable of combining the real world with 1-on-1 basketball action, collecting, fashion and more. “We’re creating and designing a game that allows players to represent where they’re from and showcase the culture of their neighborhood,” said Marcus Matthews, Senior Producer for this NBA All-World.

NBA All-Word will be available this year in a few markets for beta testing. Those interested can register through the web portal of the video game. In this way Niantic, Inc. adds another project to its ranks after Ingress, the unsuccessful Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Pikmin Bloom, etc. In between, he has canceled other titles.

More about: NBA All World and Niantic.