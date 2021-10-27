From pride in the level of River Plate to annoyance at the consultation about its future: 9 phrases by Gallardo

“Far from thinking that I left the other teams exposed, I highlight the fact that we have been challenged a lot at this time due to the great difficulties we had to form the team and work with the entire team. It was a silent job to overcome a lot of difficulties. The merit is having known to have a clear conviction without losing the ideas of who we are. Today we feel great satisfaction because we consolidated a team with a lot of difficulties ”, was the first message that went down Marcelo gallardo at the press conference.

River Plate’s 3-0 victory against Argentinos Juniors It had already been consummated and the Monumental stadium breathes the air of a champion. The coach knows it, so by way of relief, he made a report of all the setbacks they had to overcome in the midst of absences due to injury and calls for the Playoffs.

“We went through not very good games, difficult moments, but we achieved the results and that gave us the power to be in the fight. I am very satisfied with what we have generated in this regard. I don’t think I have to comment on the others, we do show that we are on a positive streak and consolidating it more and more. With performances like today and last Thursday (victory against Talleres in Córdoba with one less), the classics against Boca and San Lorenzo, everything led us to this situation, which is very privileged because we got nine points out of the second “, highlighted the Doll.

Despite the euphoria in the press room, Gallardo lived two moments of marked annoyance. One when a journalist marked the pending accounts exceeded, such as the victory against Argentinos and Boca at home for the championship, the eight wins in a row and the great chance of being able to achieve his first domestic tournament as a coach. “I do not take these data into account. I am in other types of situations, searches. The data just reflects that, data. It’s good to highlight them, but I don’t particularly get carried away by that ”.

(Photobaires)

And of course, the discomfort was evident when they spoke to him about his future and the decision that will be made beyond December, the date on which its contractual relationship with River Plate will end: “I’m not going to talk about it, because otherwise I have to talk about my final decision every week. When the end of my contract comes, I will be talking about it and I don’t really want to do it now. I want to enjoy the moment that I go through with the team and my technical body. We are very focused, very attached to this constant thinking game after game to reach the final goal ”.

And I add: “We are very convinced and very connected with that to start thinking about the end of the year. There will be time for that. Yes, I acknowledge and am eternally grateful for the love and affection that the fans transmit to me permanently. It does not come from now but from long ago. It is very difficult to repay them and my only way of doing it is for them to feel identified on the field. I have to think about the game that comes like this until the end ”.

And before the cross-question, he closed: “I feel that every time I am recognized by the fan they are actually recognizing the team.. That’s my way of feeling, I don’t put myself above anything. What is mine and what I represent is what the team shows on the pitch, it is where I feel happiest. And the exact same thing happens to people. That love that they transfer to me is being given to me but they are definitely giving it to the team ”.

Other outstanding phrases of Gallardo in the conference:

Palavecino’s great performance : “His evolution does not surprise me because he is a very intelligent boy. Since he arrived, he quickly became involved in wanting to contribute his own to a team that has been working with the same idea for a long time. That he showed me up front. Like everyone, sometimes it has that traffic with certain potholes where the team goes down. Sometimes the processes are just that and you have to wait. That is marked by the personality of the footballer. I do like that the player who doesn’t work out continues to insist. One has to accompany the footballers. I consider that they have talent to play in River, but sometimes it is not enough only with that and you have to have a good head, a good family and good balance. We are there to accompany ”.

Your experience as DT : “Today I can say that I feel more like a coach because of the route, the time lived and the experience of the years. There is no single management, it is more global. I have had to deal with a lot of situations of permanent change and there is knowing how to maneuver or have a balance. The message has always been clear and that has helped me a lot, that everyone understood it. Managing football and egos is not easy. I learn every day and it is a permanent challenge. Everything has been in great harmony, and that speaks not only of the management, but of the great human group that is in this club. That has a lot of value, it fills me with pride. We need to achieve the objective, but we are on a path with greater clarity at the end point. That has us very confident and follow you ”.

The injury of Nicolás De La Cruz : “They are important players and the good thing is that today those important absences are not noticeable (because of Enzo Pérez as well). He had a very rare injury (De La Cruz), sometimes you don’t know how to deal with them because there is no experience. He is better, trying to recover with the medication and when he feels that he will be able to train, he will do so with the support of the doctors ”.

