From “Púas” Olivares to “Mantequilla” Nápoles: the Mexican boxers who have been included in the Hall of Fame

“Mantequilla” Nápoles, “Púas” Olivares, “Sal” Sánchez and Julio César Chávez are part of the International Hall of Fame (Photos: ESPN-Twitter/@JesusAldana2/@ElGansito1904-Gettty Images)

Along the history, Mexico has established itself as one of the countries where the sporting tradition of boxing has been more fruitful. Besides nearly two hundred champions world championships that it has formed, as well as being the second sport that has given it the most Olympic medals, the sport has placed the country between the two leaders with Most inductees into the International Hall of Fame of Canastota, New York.

Juan Manuel Marquezrenowned boxer with the nickname of Dynamitebecame the number 19 to be invested in the Great Hall of the United States. However, his name became the 23 of the long list that supports Mexico as the second nation with more members. The long road began in the year of 1990when the current museum was inaugurated in Canastota, New York.

Although he was not born in Mexico, José Butter Naples he became the first character formed in the tricolor country to enter the distinguished group. It was in the year of 1990 when the fame of having championed national boxing before the world, as well as the 15 defenses he made of his world titles, did him justice to be included in the class of the same year.

Napoles Butter inaugurated the presence of Mexico in the International Boxing Hall of Fame (Photo: AP)

In the immediate period, that is, 1991, two of the most iconic boxers in history were invested. the charismatic Ruben Olivareswho became the face of boxing until the arrival of Julio César Chávez González, led the distinguished group. Nevertheless, Salvador Sanchezwho was considered one of the most promising figures until his tragic death, was in charge of increase the number of Mexicans in the Hall.

Three years later, Carlos Zarate, also known as the White hair, became the fourth Mexican to enter the hall of legends. Possessor of a firm punch in bantamweight, he reigned in his category until the arrival of Guadalupe Pintor. In the three subsequent years, Mexico remained without a presence until the class of 1998when Miguel Canto completed the quintet.

Vicente The Golden Lefty Zaldivar reigned in the 1960s and became the sixth Mexican to enter the Hall of Fame in 1999. While, one year later of entering the new millennium, the Cuban who shone as a professional on Mexican soil, Utminio Sugar Ramosalso managed to be recognized, while José Pippin caves He got it in 2002.

Daniel Zaragoza is part of the class of 2004 (Photo: Getty Images)

Sonora had its first exponent to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the class of 2004when Carlos Palomino was decorated. On the other hand, the person in charge of completing the first ten boxers was Alberto Baby Arizmendi, who served as a boxer in the 1930s, a period known as the old era. In the same year daniel zaragozaIgnacio Beristáin’s first world champion, achieved the goal.

In the class of 2006 Mexico once again had a presence with Humberto Chiquita GonzálezMeanwhile in 2007 the induction was for Ricardo Finished López. After four years, the Mexican Grand Champion Julio Cesar Chavez was able to increase the stat, while Oscar de la Hoya and Guadalupe Lupe Painter they did so in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

In the category of non-participants are “Nacho” Beristáin, Arturo “Cuyo” Hernández, Rafael Mendoza and José Sulaimán (Photos: Twitter/@Punchoutboxing5/@lamazon_oficial/@allstarboxing-Getty Images)

Mark Anthony Barrera He was the seventeenth boxer to enter the venue in the year 2017 and the list continued in the next period class with Erik Terrible Morales. The most recent induced is Juan Manuel Marquezwho is part of the class 2020 but he had to postpone his formal entrance ceremony until 2022 due to the virus pandemic SARS-CoV-2.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame also recognizes “non-participants”, a category starring coaches, promoters and characters with performance outside of those involved. In this field, Mexico has also managed to stand out with the appointment of Ignacio Beristáin, Arturo Whose Hernandez, Rafael Mendoza, and Jose Sulaimanwho complete the list of 23 Mexicans present in the museum of Basket.

KEEP READING:

The state of health of Alejandra Ayala, a Mexican boxer who fell into a coma in Scotland

Gómez Junco’s criticism against Mexican arbitration

They revealed how Max Verstappen ignored Red Bull to take advantage of Checo Pérez