From Rihanna’s extravagant boots to Sarah Jessica Parker’s walk: celebrities in one click

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go out to dinner together in New York City. The singer surprised with a striking look but especially for her XL high boots that covered almost all of her legs (The Grosby Group)

Sarah Jessica Parker walked the streets of New York with her son. The Sex and the City star wore a striped top, leaf-print skirt, and gold heels.

Jennifer Lopez wore an ankle-length dress with a white collar, a Valentino bag and sparkly silver heels. This was a very moving week for her since she had to organize the celebrations for the 50 years of Ben Affleck

Prince Royce waves as he walks the streets of New York. The singer was encouraged to neon green

A very nice Becky G attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2022 presented by Facebook Gaming at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles

Madonna arrives with her son David at JFK Airport in New York City

Christina Aguilera and her husband, Matthew Rutler enjoy dinner in Brentwood



Vanessa Bryant arrives in court to participate in the trial for the photos of Kobe Bryant’s accident

Kylie Jenner was seen arriving in Los Angeles on her private jet, following her lavish trip to the Bahamas to celebrate her 25th birthday. Along with Kylie were her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and her sister, Kendall Jenner. Kylie was described as a “climate criminal” for her more than 60 flights alone so far in 2022

Sophie Turner and her husband, singer Joe Jonas, share lunch with friends Spencer Neville and Daren Kagasoff in the Miami Design District after shopping (The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Barbie Vélez confirmed that she is pregnant: Nazarena’s disconsolate cry

The noble gesture of a winner of The 8 steps that moved everyone

Susana Giménez spoke of her love for Uruguay: “My friends envy me, they all want to come here”