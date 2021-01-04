From Rookies To Stars: 12 Hottest Rising K-Drama Actors Of 2020

Ah, the great world of rising Ok-drama actors. It’s thrilling while you catch a glimpse of a rookie actor and grow to be utterly entranced by his work. that it’s solely a matter of time earlier than everybody else notices them they usually grow to be an enormous sensation. This previous 12 months, there have been greater than a fair proportion of actors who made a big impact and have gotten, or have already grow to be, the trade’s most sought-after actors. Listed below are 12 of the most well liked rising Ok-drama actors that 2020 needed to supply.

Notice: Checklist is in no specific order!

1. Kim Seon Ho

(*12*)

What would this checklist be with out the point out of our very personal “good boy” Kim Seon Ho? Kim Seon Ho has taken not solely South Korea by storm, however now the world has additionally fallen for his charms. His Ok-drama performing profession is sort of brief, as he debuted solely three years in the past in “Good Supervisor.” However Kim Seon Ho was performing in performs lengthy earlier than he debuted in a drama. In truth, Kim Seon Ho was so common as a theater actor that individuals would line up on the street to get tickets to his performs. Happily for us, he thought of a profession in performing on display and has been a blessing ever since.

This previous 12 months, Kim Seon Ho starred in “Begin-Up,” alongside Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk, and the response to his character and function was so astounding that it’s solely persevering with to develop. Fortunate for us followers, we’re capable of see him on the common as he’s a solid member on the variability program “2 Days and 1 Evening.”

Catch Kim Seon Ho in “Good Supervisor”:

Watch Now

2. Kim Younger Dae

You’ve most likely seen a Ok-drama that includes Kim Younger Dae in recent times. And likelihood is, he caught your eye. Final 12 months, Kim Younger Dae was in “The Merchandise,” “Welcome to Waikiki S2,” and most notably, “Extraordinary You.” This previous 12 months he’s additionally stored himself greater than busy as he’s been in three dramas and is at the moment within the hit sequence “The Penthouse” in addition to “Cheat On Me, If You Can.”

Kim Younger Dae’s visuals have been in comparison with that of Hallyu star Kang Dong Gained, and his eclectic roles have solely confirmed that he’s obtained the performing abilities to be the trade’s greatest. Kim Younger Dae hasn’t been in a starring function but, however it’s little question that he’s going to have the chance very quickly.

Watch Kim Younger Dae in “Cheat On Me, If You Can” right here:

Watch Now

3. Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun’s first massive break was within the fantasy love sequence “Resort Del Luna,” enjoying the love of IU‘s character, Go Chung Myung. This previous 12 months, he starred within the romantic comedy “18 Once more” alongside veteran actors Yoon Sang Hyun and Kim Ha Neul. He performed the youthful model of Yoon Sang Hyun’s character and was impressively good at enjoying an grownup who instantly transforms bodily again to his highschool self. Lee Do Hyun has a capability to attraction viewers into watching his dramas. He has a down-to-earth aura and humorousness that makes him very likeable. He’s additionally been a sensation on varied selection reveals and other people have taken to his outgoing character.

Catch him in “Resort Del Luna”:

Watch Now

4. Hwang In Yeob

This previous 12 months, Hwang In Yeob was the costar of Lee Do Hyun in “18 Once more.” After having debuted simply final 12 months, he’s already the speak of the city. He has been enjoying unhealthy boy roles and most just lately was solid within the highly-anticipated tvN sequence “True Magnificence.” He does the brooding and unhealthy boy character slightly properly, which might be why folks have been taking an curiosity in him. His profession is already off to a powerful and strong begin. It’s solely a matter of time earlier than he will get a starring function!

Test him out in “True Magnificence” right here:

Watch Now

5. Jang Dong Yoon

Jang Dong Yoon obtained his begin in performing after being scouted whereas on the information. Since then, he has shortly made his solution to changing into a giant star. Final 12 months, not solely did he gown up in ladies’s garments and put on quite a lot of make-up to grow to be his character who’s a spy in “The Story of Nokdu,” however this 12 months, he bulked as much as grow to be an elite particular pressure sergeant in “Search.” His versatility in selecting roles has put him on the map and made him liked by many. He was additionally just lately on a spread present and the solid members couldn’t assist however gush over him – we actually can’t blame them!

Watch Jang Dong Yoon in “Search” beginning with the primary episode right here:

Watch Now

6. Ahn Bo Hyun

This previous 12 months was massive for Ahn Bo Hyun. Who might neglect him because the heart-stopping villain Jang Geun Gained in “Itaewon Class”? He not solely left a slightly scary impression on his viewers, however folks have been completely impressed at his capacity to play such an evil function so properly. After the sequence was accomplished, he appeared on a number of hit selection reveals and other people have been capable of see his completely different charms and humorousness. He was additionally most just lately within the thriller thriller drama “Kairos” enjoying Search engine optimization Do Kyun, a tough boss who doubts the intentions of his boss. The complexity of roles that Ahn Bo Hyun continues to decide on solely makes his profession as an actor that rather more enthralling.

Test him out within the first episode of “Kairos” right here:

Watch Now

7. Lee Jae Wook

To say that Lee Jae Wook is a good actor is an understatement. It hasn’t taken folks a lot to comprehend the flexibility in his roles. Each function he takes on is so completely different from the one earlier than that it’s nearly laborious to imagine that it’s the identical actor. This previous 12 months was particular for Lee Jae Wook. He had his first starring function within the romantic drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” as Solar Woo Joon, a highschool boy who falls in love at first sight with a pianist. He then goes to nice lengths to point out her how a lot he loves her and mainly devotes his life for her. It’s a job that may make your coronary heart swell up with love and also you’ll positively grow to be a fan of Lee Jae Wook, should you weren’t already that’s!

8. Yoo Teo

If you happen to like mysterious, horny, brooding, and artsy, you’re most likely already on the Yoo Teo bandwagon. Yoo Teo’s fame has sky-rocketed this previous 12 months along with his roles within the therapeutic drama “Chocolate,” “The College Nurse Recordsdata,” and “Cash Recreation.” On high of those dramas he’s additionally been in two films. Sure, it’s been a busy 12 months for this rising star. The function that followers couldn’t assist however gawk over was his function because the obscure however very intriguing Yoo Jin Han in “Cash Recreation.” If you happen to haven’t watched the sequence, you really want to look at it to know the attraction of Yoo Teo.

This Germany-born Korean actor isn’t solely skillful in performing, he’s additionally a singer/songwriter, a chef, a author, and speaks a number of languages very fluently. He’s a multi-talented actor and you may count on to see him in a heck of much more roles in 2021.

9. Ahn Hyo Seop

Ahn Hyo Seop starred within the SBS hospital drama “Dr. Romantic 2” because the angsty and genius surgeon Search engine optimization Woo Jin. Folks have been utterly smitten along with his romantic gaze, tall stature, and skill to behave out the feelings of his character. The fervour he put into his character was so evident and honest that individuals couldn’t assist however be captivated by him. His profession is trying to skyrocket within the subsequent 12 months or in order he’s already landed one other lead function for 2021.

Catch him within the first episode of “Dr. Romantic 2” right here:

Watch Now

10. Jo Byeong Gyu

Jo Byeong Gyu has been in a plethora of Ok-dramas regardless of his comparatively brief profession as an actor. This previous 12 months, he performed Han Jae Hee in “Range League” and gained the hearts of viewers along with his harmless and whole-hearted performing. The sequence was critically-acclaimed and even gained Finest Drama on the 2020 Baeksang Arts Awards.

Following this success, he is at the moment starring within the webcomic-based drama “The Uncanny Counter” as So Mun, a highschool scholar who has tremendous power. He’s getting quite a lot of recognition for this function because the sequence continues to rise in scores. It is a large feat for Jo Byeong Gyu and we hope to see extra of him in 2021!

11. Kim Min Jae

Kim Min Jae is an actor to be careful for. Ever since his debut, Kim Min Jae has been according to giving it his all. He’s proven that he can tackle any character. This previous 12 months, he starred within the fan-favorite “Dr. Romantic 2” and starred within the music-themed romantic sequence “Do You Like Brahms?” In each of those roles, Kim Min Jae has proven his smooth and delicate aspect in addition to the romantic aspect. He additionally has confession scenes in these dramas that could have your coronary heart skipping beats.

Watch Kim Min Jae in his latest function in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

Watch Now

12. Byun Woo Seok

Many people acknowledge Byun Woo Seok from this previous 12 months because the loyal and romantic Gained Hae Hyo in tvN’s “Document of Youth.” His bromance with Park Bo Gum was heartwarming and it made viewers fall for not solely his character but additionally him as an actor. Regardless of folks simply beginning to acknowledge the actor, Byun Woo Seok has been in his fair proportion of Ok-dramas in some notable roles. We’re glad to see him gaining extra star energy this 12 months. This heartthrob goes to rise in stardom much more from right here on out!

Hey Soompiers, which of those rising actors is primary in your coronary heart? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Tune Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can be the writer of “Ok-POP A To Z: The Definitive Ok-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure you comply with binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by way of her newest Korean crazes!

Presently watching: “How Do You Play?” and “True Magnificence”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Wanting ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display