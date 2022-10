Rosalia was encouraged to wear a leather dress with a deep cut that enhances her spectacular figure (The Grosby Group)



Millie Bobby Brown was visited by her family and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in ​​Atlanta as filming begins on the Netflix movie “The Electric State.” That’s why she took advantage of a break and left the set on a bicycle

Always elegant, Colombian Sofía Vergara always dazzles with her outfits. This time, she chose a dress with a very original horse print

Macaulay Culkin spent an afternoon playing games with his son. The protagonist of My poor little angel could be seen barefoot, in shorts and with a yellow SpongeBob shirt

Kim Kardashian and her son Saint were seen at the Los Angeles Rams Vs The Dallas Cowboys football game in Los Angeles

Relaxed off stage, Dua Lipa chose to combine clothes in jean to attend a program in New York



Amber Heard tries to rebuild her life after the trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The 36-year-old girl walked with her daughter in Palma de Mallorca, Spain



Always beautiful, Emily Ratajkowski walked through New York’s Soho



Kendall Jenner went to pilates with a very eighties look: cotton stockings over leggings (The Gosby Group)

