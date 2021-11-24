From Rulli’s mistake to Cristiano Ronaldo’s cunning: this was the goal that led to Manchester United’s qualification in the Champions League

The both of CR7, taking advantage of the bad exit of the former Estudiantes de La Plata

The influence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the latest editions of the Champions League it is unprecedented. The Portuguese striker is the historic scorer of the competition and was essential for the round pass of the Manchester United to the round of 16, with a total of six goals. The point to highlight is that four of them were after minute 75, when the games reached their final stretch. The Villarreal from Geronimo Rulli and Juan Foyth, joined the list of victims of CR7.

The Spanish team tried to set up an exit from the bottom and the ball fell at the feet of the Argentine goalkeeper who tried a risky pass towards Etienne Capoue. The French midfielder was quickly pressured by Fred, midfielder of the Brazilian team, and forced a poor delivery back. In the right place was Cristiano, who with a simple touch with the inner edge eliminated Rulli’s resistance, who had been in the middle of the area, waiting for a return from his partner.

Hard blow for those led by Unai Emery, who lost concentration in the collective block that kept the match even until the Portuguese goal. About the end of the duel, Jadon Sancho found too much space and scored a beautiful goal to hit the team Premier League a two-goal lead, impossible to overcome with so little time left on the clock.

Cristiano has already scored and Fred greets him with Alex Telles (Photo: REUTERS)

That difference was enough for the interim coach Michael Carrick debuts on the substitutes’ bench with a victory after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and also take Old Trafford to qualify for the next round. A draw against Young Boys in England will be enough for the Red Devils make sure the first position of the Group F that completes the Atalanta.

Ronaldo ranks third in the scorers’ table in the current Champions League, behind Sebastian Haller’s seven goals and nine from Robert Lewandowski, which this Tuesday he scored once again in front of the Dynamo of Kiev with an exquisite Chilean in the snow of Ukraine.

At 36, Portuguese also has the marks top gunner in history in the Champions League (138), in Real Madrid (450), in the Eurocup (14) and in European teams, when he overtook Hungarian Ferenc Puskas (84) during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In the repechage for the Qatar World Cup 2022, CR7 has between eyebrows and continues to magnify his figure facing the arches of the rivals.

