From ‘Shaheedmev Jayate’ to ‘The Story of Mauger’, it forces us to think ‘Azadi ki dagar pe paan’

New Delhi:B tries to think, understand and read about freedom. Some stories, some photographs and some revolutionaries are mentioned, their names, pictures and exploits are in the mind, but the fanatics who felt the word freedom in the warmth of the country were not so much. There were heroes of freedom in almost every part of the country and their stories are still told from generation to generation, after which these stories were not recorded anywhere. Shah Alam worked to record such historical accounts. Shah Alam is such a person who wants to tell this country about every hero of his and the book ‘Azadi Ki Dagar Pe Paan’ (Azadi Ki Dagar Pe Paanv), adorned with historical documents and rare stories, is part of this effort by Shah Alam is. This book published from the Chambal Foundation remains the subject of discussion. This book will be released today in Orai. Also Read – Book: ‘Cycle in the rugged’ takes you to the world producing shudder, every aspect of Chambal is recorded

‘The Story of Maujar’: an anecdote story

Such efforts of Shah Alam have been extremely successful so far. This time, he has collected such stories from different parts of the country, which along with surprise, make him think about the country. ‘Azadi ki dagar pe paan’ is a reminder of such great heroes and their contribution, who very silently poured themselves out for the country. Tales of revolutionaries like Trilokya Maharaj, Shachindranath Bakshi, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaq Ulla Khan, Ramprasad Bismil, Murari Lal, Banwari Lal, Manmath Gupta, who spent a hell of a life in Andaman jail for thirty years of their life for the country ‘The Story of Maujar’ Will take you through the days of revolution. There was no money to buy mausers to fight the British. Then how these revolutionaries looted the train and looted 4553 rupees 3 ana 6 pi. And how the delivery of the mowers was taken by ship in International Waters after going three miles to the sea. Taking the mowers from the Bay of Bengal, returned swimming several kilometers by sea. From these few thousand rupees robbed from the train, 50 mausers and fifty thousand cartridges were found. These Mauzers were from Germany. In Allahabad, Chandrashekhar Azad was martyred while fighting the British while driving the same mauser. Bhagat Singh killed British English officer John Sanders in Lahore with this pistol. ‘Story of Maujar’ is very interesting, which will drown anyone after reading it. Also Read – Chambal, which was the land of the rebels, now the International Film Festival is happening there, it has been history

Along with this, the sacrifice of martyr Roshan Singh, the Banaras connection of independence movement, Ashfaq is still in government captivity, a martyr fighting in the darkness even after seventy years, Ashfaq’s Tahrir before hanging, who is the Bismil of Sarfaroshi’s desire, The legend of the freedom struggle, Mahua Dabur action legend Pirai Khan, stories of bravery of martyr Ramchandra Vidyarthi are written in an interesting way with very rare documents. Also Read – ‘Chambal Manifesto’ issued by Phoolan Devi’s mother handed over to political parties, discussing problems

This book tells not only the history of revolutionaries, but also how the revolutionaries have been forgotten. Many freedom fighters have expressed concern about the situation, present and future of their past time in the book. The book successfully reaches the reader with many complaints from revolutionaries.

Who is Shah Alam

Shah Alam has played an important role in building the Chambal Museum in Etawah. Shah Alam studied at Avadh University, Faizabad and Jamia Central University, New Delhi. Nomadic journalism is a well-known name for a decade and a half. Knowledgeable about Indian revolutionary movement. In 2006 laid the foundation of ‘Awam Ka Cinema’. There are 17 centers in the country, where events from one day to week covering various mediums of art are often run. Through ‘Awam Ka Cinema’, he tells the new generation about the legacy of revolutionaries. Shah Alam’s name is known for his in-depth research of rugged, dacoits and matrivatic revolutionaries covering more than 2800 km by bicycle in Chambal. Chambal’s journey by bicycle was quite popular. On the basis of this journey, he has written a book like ‘Rugged Cycle’. Shah, who has produced dozens of documentary films, has also published the book ‘Amargatha of Matriwadi-Baghis’ this year. His fourth book is the foot of freedom.