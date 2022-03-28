From shining with Messi at Barcelona to being considered transferable at RB Leipzig for a peculiar request to the masseuses

Ilaix Moriba, great promise of Barcelona

One of the best youth players in the world has an uncertain future. Is about Ilaix Moribawho became a companion of Lionel Messi in Barcelona and in July 2021 the RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga bought it for 17.5 million dollars (16 million euros), to then be loaned to Valencia until June. However, he would not return to the German club as the coach Domenico Tedesco He crossed him for some inappropriate behavior of the Guinean, one of them unusual.

in german newspaper image states that Moriba “he had physical therapists bring him grapes during massages”, something that filled the patience of the DT and that is why he did not give him continuity in the team, which after being third in his group in the Champions League, went to the Europa League and now qualified for the quarterfinals, where he will prove himself against Atalanta of Italy.

According to the version of the German site, Ilaix is ​​not the only talented youngster that Tedesco does not want on his campus because he understands that it creates a bad atmosphere. The Italian-German coach does not intend either for the next season to Brian Brobbey (20-year-old striker on loan at Ajax). In that plan, by the way, he would enter Alexander Sorlothowho would return after his loan at Real Sociedad.

Ilaix Moriba’s hug with Lionel Messi (REUTERS / Vincent West)

Moriba, born in Conakry, Guinea, on January 19, 2003, like many African players who are recruited by European clubs since they were almost children, arrived at Espanyol de Barcelona at a young age. He excelled in children’s games and soon other clubs took notice of him, including the culé team.

Barely seven years old, Barcelona signed him in 2010 and he played in the club’s youth teams until Ronald Koeman decided to include him in the main squad during the 2020/21 season. Already with the first team, he came to play 14 games, in which he scored a goal and provided three assists. At that time he was a teammate of Messi. He is a quality midfielder and because of his position in the field, height and quality he is compared to Paul Pogba. Finally, he did not want to renew with Barcelona and left for Leipzig on August 31, 2021. Barcelona secured 10 percent of a future sale.

The good performance of the equipment under the driving of German led to the leaders of the German club not ensuring his continuity and, with this scenario, the German club is looking for a new destination for the African midfielder, whose contract with Leipzig will expire in June 2026.

At RB he played only six games between September 2021 and January 2022 (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach)

He did not have continuity in the German cast and played 6 games (3 Champions League, 2 Bundesliga, 1 for the Bundesliga Cup). At the end of January 2022 he went on loan to Valencia, where he has already played nine games.

The Guinean was considered one of the best players of his generation, and played against players older than him. He stood out at the age of 15 when he scored a hat-trick against Real Madrid Under 19 in The Cup tournament in Sant Pol de Mar (Barcelona). The most remarkable thing was his last goal, which he scored from midfield at the start of the second half.

In January 2019, when his youth contract was about to expire, clubs like Manchester City and Juventus tried to buy him out, but he finally signed a record contract, with a salary of more than 550 thousand dollars (500 thousand euros) and a termination clause set at 110 million dollars (100 million euros). The following season he debuted with Fútbol Club Barcelona B.

