From Spain and France, to the NBA: this is how they congratulated Guillermo Ochoa on his 37th birthday

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of America and the Mexican National Team. Photo: Club America

William Ochoagoalkeeper of the Mexican team and of America club, be found of long tablecloths with the celebration of his birthday number 37. The Memo He has established himself as one of the most renowned Aztec players in recent times. That is why the anniversary of his birth has not gone unnoticed by the world of football both nationally and internationally.

The soccer player has received congratulatory messages from his own team in Liga MX and from Mexico, to the official accounts of LaLiga of Spain and the Ligue1 of France, championships in which he developed throughout his career with teams such as Malaga, Granada or Ajaccio. It has also been taken up by organizations outside of football such as the Arizona Cardinals and the NBA (both in their Spanish version).

LaLiga: The goalkeeper of the incredible saves celebrates today… Happy birthday, @yosoy8a!

Ligue1: Describe @yosoy8a’s time at @ACAjaccio in two emojis.

America club: Happy birthday, Guillermo Ochoa! Leave your congratulations to our goalkeeper in the comments.

Screenshot: Twitter @ Ligue1_ENG

Mexican team: On day 𝟏𝟑 we celebrate our number 𝟏𝟑. Happy birthday, @yosoy8a! Never stop flying!

NBA: The most FAN goalkeeper in the NBA is celebrating today. Happy Birthday @yosoy8a!

Arizona Cardinals: Happy birthday to our star catcher! @yoy8a

Organizing and Legacy Committee of the World Cup: 2006, present. 2010, present. 2014, present. 2018, present. Happy birthday dear @yosoy8a! We are waiting for you this year in Qatar 2022.

Another of the outstanding accounts that have sent congratulations to the Mexican goalkeeper has been that of Standard Liège, a team with which he played in Belgian football, UEFA, the Europa League, the exporter with whom he shared a dressing room in his first stage with América Armando Navarrete, or various sports journalists.

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper for Mexico and Club America. Photo: @miseleccionmx

Currently Memo Ochoa serves as the goalkeeper for the Águilas del America in Liga MX, a club with which debuted in February 2004. In his extensive professional career, he has been part of institutions such as Ajaccio de France, a French team with which he signed in the summer of 2011 to thus become the first Mexican goalkeeper to play in Europe. But he has also played for Malaga and Granada in Spain, as well as for the aforementioned Belgian Standard Liege.

With America he lives his second stage after in 2019 he announced his return to Mexican soccer after almost a decade in the Old Continent. Enter your honors at club level It has a league title and a Champion of Champions in 2005, and one of the Champions League (Concachampions) in 2006.

With the national team, his showcases show off the conquest of four Gold Cups (2009, 2011, 2015 and 2019), but the bronze medal obtained in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With the Qatar World Cup 2022 soon to be played and if Ochoa’s presence is confirmed in it, the player will become one of the few footballers in the world to have attended five world cups.

KEEP READING:

FMF confirmed the departures of Gerardo Torrado, Ignacio Hierro and Luis Perez from the Mexican national team

Frictions of the Liga MX begin with European powers: Leverkusen, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, among the rivals

With Dinenno, Del Prete and Salvio in the attack, Pumas faces Celta de Vigo in an international friendly