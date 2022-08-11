From star reinforcement to target of pressure to be sold: De Jong, the player on whom Barcelona depends to register their incorporations

Barcelona want to transfer Frenkie De Jong to be able to use Robert Lewandowski

Far away in time was that photo that circulated in all the Catalan media with Frankie DeJong, kneeling, proposing to his girlfriend, also Dutch, Mikki Kiemeney, taking advantage of their vacations in the United States. At that time, it was considered a romantic episode, but today, it is one of the reasons of greatest concern for the leaders, partners and fans of Barcelona and even for the local press.

is that it is exactly De Jong and his partner are very comfortable with their lives in Barcelona and they don’t want for anything in the world to change cities when the Catalan club is needing to transfer him to make money (he is one of the most valuable transferable players on the squad) and has already received two very important offers for the very good midfielder of the Netherlands team, one from the Manchester United and another of Chelsea, in both cases, around 80 million euros. The situation is desperate because if he does not manage to lower the wage bill, he will not be able to register the new players five days after their debut in the League.

Barcelona managed to activate different “levers” (the name that the leaders designated to refer to mechanisms to obtain urgent money to hire stars with whom he dreams of fighting for titles again after three seasons in which he only won one Copa del Rey) for a total of 707.5 million euros in two months with the sale of 25 percent of the television rights for 25 years and 49.9 percent of the production company “Barça Studios”, added to the sale or transfer of some players from the squad such as Oscar Mingueza (Celta) , Riqui Puig (Los Angeles Galaxy), Clément Lenglet (Tottenham), and hurries for the next few days the departures of Memphis Depay (to Juventus or Chelsea), Neto Murara (Bournemouth) and even the freedom of action of Samuel Umtiti or Martin Braithwaite, who refuse to leave the club because of the good salaries they receive.

Undoubtedly the most complicated case of all is that of De Jong, a midfielder whose quality nobody disputes, but already at the end of last season he was replaced in several games and the coach Xavi Hernández hinted that he had not yet adapted to Barcelona’s traditional game system and in the environment of the campus it began to speculate that he does not have “Barça DNA” and that, in addition, he receives a very high salary from a contract signed with the previous board of directors, which was chaired by Josep María Bartomeu and that, then, the ideal It would be an exit that lowers the total wage bill (a requirement of the Economic Fair Play of the Spanish League).

The Dutchman is one of Barcelona’s highest-paid players.

Everything indicated that at the start of the current European summer transfer market, De Jong would go out to Manchester United, because the new coach of the Red Devilsalso Dutch Erik ten Hag, was looking for him to be the axis of his new team as it was the successful Ajax of 2019, semi-finalist of the Champions League and that beat Real Madrid 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there the first problems began because the 25-year-old blond midfielder refused to leave because he was comfortable in Barcelona and because the English will not play the highest European competition this year.

The tension between Barcelona and De Jong began to climb little by little, and what was first a suggestion to accept the transfer, over the days became an explicit invitation to leave, explaining to the media that although he is a great player, the club urgently needs the money from his sale because no other player quotes as much as those who can leave, something that seems to contradict the fact that one of the players that the club has in its sights is the Portuguese Bernard Silvafrom Manchester City, and with the same or even higher price, but who is considered a weakness of Xavi, has been a fan of Barcelona since he was a child and as if that were not enough, he could accept a lower salary, the key to everything.

“If it were up to us, Frenkie would stay at Barcelona and we’ll try to activate all the levers so he doesn’t have to leave”, said the president of the club, Joan Laporta, a little less than a month ago, leaving the door open for De Jong to leave, but already this week, Xavi Hernández himself modified his speech: “I don’t know what will happen to De Jong” , he said, and more clearly, he placed him among those who went to the bench and entered the second half against Pumas de México for the Joan Gamper Cup on Sunday at the Camp Nou, and not among the starters. The Dutchman is one of the few that when he was introduced like all the players on the squad, before the game, he received several whistles interspersed with formal applause, but far from the applause of the 83,000 spectators to many of his teammates.

As if that were not enough, the situation worsened when the The Spanish League informed Barcelona in the last hours that none of the activated levers are enough to be able to register the new hires a few days after this possibility expires, which now forces the club to look for other variants that go through lowering the wage bill, for which the leaders have already met with the captains Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto to try to accept a new partial removal, but it’s not enough.

De Jong dismissed the interest of Chelsea and Manchester United

The issue is still De Jong, who now also said no to the Chelsea (who does play the Champions League and seeks to be the protagonist of the Premier League), with the same justification as always: that he is comfortable in Barcelona and that he does not want to leave. Tired of the midfielder’s refusal, the leadership of Barcelona (according to the Chain BE), through his lawyers, began to see signs of criminality in the renewal contracts that the club signed in Bartoméu’s time with the German goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen, Piqué, Lenglet and De Jong, operations that generated a higher cost than the €300 million.

In this sense, the British medium The Athletic published that Barcelona urged De Jong to return to his previous contract, prior to the renewal of Bartomeu in October 2020 due to the fact that the current board of directors observes irregularities.

According to this medium, Barcelona sent De Jong a letter on July 15 informing him of these irregularities in the renewal of the contract until 2026, and the same happens with those of ter Stegen (until 2025), Piqué (2024) and Lenglet ( 2026). These irregularities consisted of a reduction in payment during the first year, but a substantial increase from the second (when there would already be a change in the board of directors), with an increase of 311 million euros in the payment by the club to these four players . Of them, only Piqué agreed to reach an agreement. For his part, Bartomeu maintains that these contracts were reviewed by the club’s lawyers, Compliance, the auditor Ernst & Young and that both the Financial Fair Play and the legal controls of the Spanish League accepted at that time these contracts and the registration of the players for the tournament.

The president of the Dutch soccer players’ union, Evgeni Levchenko, said today that the argument used by Barcelona against de Jong could be classified as “extortion”. and that the situation is already being driven by the World Football Players Union (FIFPRO).

Two days after his debut in the League at home against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona are still unable to register Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, and the two who renewed their contracts, Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto , and is still waiting for De Jong to leave, but the Netherlands midfielder resists the arm wrestling.

