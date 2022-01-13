From Street Fighter to Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett: The Movie That Marked Ming-Na Wen’s Career

Before Fennec Shand, the Chinese-American actress was Chun-Li alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme.

With more than 35 years of career between series and films, Ming-Na Wen can boast of having played many roles before becoming a new icon for Star Wars fans such as Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian, La Remesa Mala and, more recently and in a co-starring role, The Book of Boba Fett, where he has to interpret action scenes that would hardly have turned out the same were it not for its passage through a mythical adaptation of a video game IP, Street Fighter: The Last Battle.

This was stated by the actress in a recent interview, recalling how her passage in the tape led by Jean-Claude Van Damme like Chun-Li and the TV series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD allowed him to lay the groundwork for all that he is capable of now.

After Street Fighter I told myself that I would never do an action project againMing-Na Wen“Street Fighter was many, many moons ago, and it was one of my first forays into the genre from action movies, and I remember it was an incredibly intense program of work, and training, and many, many hard days of fighting. And I remember that I said to myself: “I will never want to do another action project again,” Wen says in statements collected by IGN.

“I’m so thankful for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, I’m so thankful to be Fennec right now; I’m thankful that [Street Fighter] It has helped me to lay the foundations, really, to be able to do half of the things that I can do now in the struggle, and in the movement, and to be able to do this kind of genre. I love it”.

Street Fighter, the last battle hit theaters in 1994 becoming an example of a failed adaptation of a video game franchise, although over time it has become a cult film for part of the public. As for The Book of Boba Fett, you can see a new chapter every week on Disney + telling the story of the most famous bounty hunter in Star Wars, who was about to star in Star Wars 1313 that we already talked about in 3DJuegos recently.

