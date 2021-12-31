From suffering a painful loss and sharing a trainer with Messi to becoming the best in the world: Alexia Putellas, the winner of the Ballon d’Or

Alexia Putellas with the Ballon d’Or that she won as the best soccer player of 2021 (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

The girl who sat next to the substitute bench and built sand castles when they did not make her headline, the young woman who took the lead and set up the soccer teams at recess at her school, the woman who with tears in Her cheeks thanked her for the award that established her as the best soccer player in the world. It is a long way that Alexia putellas she had to travel to be recognized and for her name to resonate with fans of the most popular sport in the world.

On November 29, in a lavish ceremony in Paris, the Barcelona player received the Golden Ball. Your photos next to Lionel Messi, the winner in the male branch, they toured the world and gave him an unusual notoriety. In fact, there is a fact that may seem trivial, but that at this time marks the exponential growth of your figure: After winning the award, it went from 400 thousand to more than a million followers on Instagram.

But who is this young woman who monopolized the covers of newspapers in her country and also those in other parts of the world? This is – perhaps – the same question that was asked a few months ago Pascal Ferré, editor of the magazine France Football, who in a radio program admitted without any shame: “Alexia Putellas has been a real discovery. We didn’t know her well before the Ballon d’Or. When we found out that he was winning, we started watching games ”.

Born on February 4, 1994 in Mollet del Vallés, Barcelona, ​​Putellas discovered her passion for soccer at a very young age. In a world where many believe this is not a sport for women, The Spanish woman was fortunate to have a family that always accompanied her when she went in search of her dreams. Nor was she discriminated against by her classmates, even she was the one who led the group when the matches were set up at recess.

“I was lucky. At school I never felt displaced. They were lifelong friends of the people and they counted on me for everything. Always played. It was the bossy woman. In the schoolyard I used to make the equipment. Either I had to choose or they chose me first”, He told a long time ago in an interview with the Spanish newspaper The country.

As a child, Putellas went to the Camp Nou to encourage Barcelona

His first club, when he was seven years old, was the Sabadell. Hence the anecdote of the sand castles: as her teammates were 13 years old, little Alexia had to be a substitute in most of the games. So he would sit with a bottle of water on the ground and play at building. If he couldn’t unleash his creativity on the field of play, he chose to do it outside of it.

In 2005 he made the leap to the lower categories of the Barcelona, the club of his loves. But, at that time, their paths weren’t meant to join. An administrative issue linked to a change in the ages in the training categories meant that they could not sign her and that is how she ended up in the Spanish, where he made his debut in the first division at the age of 16 in 2010. A season later, he would go on to Levante.

In those years, the life of Putellas would have a series of events that would mark her in sports and personally. Since 2009 his name appeared regularly in the calls of the Spanish youth team. In fact, he had already won two U-17 Euro Cups with the national team (2010 and 2011). In 2012, after a good season with Levante, he was preparing to face the final phase of the U19 European Championship in Turkey. At that time he suffered the worst loss of his life: the death of his father, Jaume Putellas. He had been the man who had supported her from the beginning and who had juggled his life to be able to take his daughter to all her practices and games. He was also the person who inherited his love for Barça. At just 18 years old, Alexia was suddenly forced to go through the pain and, at the same time, to carry on with a rising sports career without her greatest support. It was there when his mother Elisabet and his sister Alba they became his great allies.

“If I ever get down I think about what he would do in my situation and move on. He took me to soccer when I was little. He gave me everything. There is no hour when I do not remember him. Even in the matches in which my legs fail, “said the soccer player in the aforementioned interview with The country. And he added: “(My father) used to get me a lot of sugarcane. He would never tell me what I did well and I would get angry and say to him: Dad, I do things well too! As a child I was lazy and told me I had to run more. I thank him because thanks to him I always demand the maximum of myself ”.

In that aforementioned U19 Euro Cup, he would also suffer one of the toughest sports punches of his career: the Spanish team had a great tournament and did not receive any goals against along the way. Everything was given to win the title. However, they lost the final to Sweden with a goal in extra time, in the 116th minute. Alexia was the captain of that team, and that defeat marked her.

Putellas is one of the captains of the Spanish team



As a gift from heaven, in 2012 he would again receive a call from Barcelona. Alexia did not hesitate and agreed to join the ranks of the cast Blaugrana without knowing the enormous growth that that decision would imply. At that time, the team change was presented as an opportunity to turn the page and start a new phase in his career.

From that moment on, everything was on the rise: five Spanish leagues (2013, 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2021), five Queen’s Cups (2013, 2014, 2017, 2020 and 2021) and a Spain Supercup (2020). The finishing touch would arrive on May 16, 2021 when Barcelona was crowned champion of the Champions League female for the first time in its history after thrashing 4-0 at Chelsea England in the final in Gothenburg, Sweden. One of those goals was Alexia, who wore the captain’s tape until he had to leave in the second half.

The Blaugrana team closed 2021 with the long-awaited Triplet and thus the ghost that had led the midfielder to make his departure available to the leadership finally vanished. “There was a moment in the past when I clicked on Barça, after three or four years without winning the League. I thought it was time to take a step forward or to leave the club I love so as not to harm him. I volunteered to go out and they told me no, that they trusted me to be a very important player. From that meeting all this began ”, he recently told in dialogue with Europa Press. And boy did that request to stay paid off.

With two World Cups with the senior team on their backs (Canada 2015 and France 2019), Putellas is the brains of Barcelona’s midfield. She is the one who receives the ball and distributes it judiciously. She knows before her rivals where her teammates are located. To the talent he has to carry the ball on his feet and his good mid-distance punch, he adds an acceleration in the last meters that allows him to reach the area and convert. It’s smart, but it’s also deadly. That is why he added 26 goals and 23 assists in the magical season of the Catalans.

A key player in Barcelona, ​​Alexia is distinguished by his intelligence in handling the ball and also by his firepower (EFE / JUANJO MARTÍN)



Alexia, who had already been awarded as the best player in Europe by UEFA, arrived at the Châtelet theater in Paris accompanied by her mother and sister, their inseparable slopes. When Kylian Mabppé pronounced her name as the winner of the Golden Ball, no one was surprised. On the contrary, all the forecasts that placed her as the great candidate -above her peers Jenni Hermoso, Irene Paredes, Sandra Paños Y Lieke Martens, among others – were confirmed.

Through tears and with a broken voice, the Barça midfielder thanked her teammates, former coaches and fans, and the mention of his father could not be missed. Then came the traditional photoshoot with the male award winner: this time and for the seventh time in history, Lionel Messi. Even despite the differences between the two careers – Leo earns around 30 million euros per year at PSG, while Alexia pockets “just” about 150 thousand – there are many issues that unite them. First, their identification with the colors of the Blaugrana and, secondly, the fact of having shared a trainer. Xavi Llorens He is the man who led the Argentine in his early days in La Masía and who, years later, led the Mollet del Vallés-born in the first of the women’s team. It was he who called her to join the team after her father’s death. “Alexia is such a professional and competitive person that she is never happy with what she does and always wants more and more, and that is what has made her grow in this way,” said the current manager of the Catalan women’s team in a recent note with Sports world.

Alexia Putellas and Lionel Messi, at the Ballon d’Or gala

With the number 11 on his back, Putellas repeats the ritual every time he goes out onto the field of play: he rehearses two jumps with his right leg, enters the field, makes the sign of the cross and looks at the sky. Soccer is his present, his great bet and that of his family. For later, there will be the possibility of finishing your studies in Business Administration.

His 27 years promise him a future full of achievements. Alexia can give a lot on the court, but also burdened with the responsibility of marking a path for the girls who come from behind and who dream of playing ball. In the same way that she had idols like Louisa Necib The Camille Abily, today she has become a benchmark for the little ones. “I think that when we retire we will look back and realize that we are part of the history of women’s football.”, says the woman who previously asked for autographs from Xavi Hernandez already Andres Iniesta, but which is now the most required by fans when it comes to selfies after training. Something is changing and the best soccer player in the world knows it.

