From suffering “micro concussions” to harshly criticizing Mercedes: concern in Formula 1 for Hamilton’s present

Hamilton showed all his concern for the news of Mercedes (REUTERS / Chris Helgren)

In the prelude to the ninth date of the 2022 calendar of the formula 1where the Canadian Grand Prix will be held in Montreal, Lewis Hamilton’s present is worrying for everyone in the atmosphere of the highest category of motorsport.

Until now, the pilot of Mercedes He only managed to get on the podium once. It was in the season premiere, in Bahrain, where he reached third place. After that, he did not star in a race again and his position in the riders’ championship is unusual compared to recent years: running in 6th place with 62 points88 behind the leader Max Verstappenwith whom he lost last year’s title in the final lap.

Following F1’s first official day of action on the circuit Gilles Villeneuvethe seven-time world champion was furious at the performance of the car and highlighted the physical problems caused by the “porpoising”the rebound effect generated by the single-seaters during this campaign, and that the FIA ​​has already started a review process to solve it through changes in the technical regulations.

During practice in Canada, in which he finished 13th, more than a second behind Verstappen, fastest in Practice 1, Hamilton told his track engineer as he radioed around the track: “This car is undrivable”. And once he got out of the Mercedes, he went public with criticism of him.

“For me it has been a disaster, the car is getting worse. I am more and more unhappy when I get on it, we are working hard, but it is what it is. It is this year’s car, we have to deal with it, try our best and make a better car next year, ”Lewis said on the network. Sky Sport. And he added: “The car is very bad”.

On the other hand, Hamilton also emphasized the health problems caused by the rebound of his car so far this year. And when asked about micro concussionswas blunt: “I have definitely had more headaches in recent months but have not consulted specialists about it. I’m not taking it too seriously at the moment, I’m just taking pain relievers. I don’t think it has anything to do with age, but simply because the blows can be really severe, ”she analyzed.

“When you experience 10 Gs on the rebound, which is what I experienced in the last race, that is a heavy load on the lower and upper part of your neck. I cannot stress enough how important health is to us. I think we have an amazing sport, but safety has to be the most important thing. I’m definitely feeling ‘shorter’ this week. My (vertebral) discs are not in their best condition right now. That’s not good for longevity. There are things we can do and improve for all drivers. There is no need to suffer long-term injuries”, added the 44 from Mercedes.

Finally, Hamilton referred to how difficult Friday’s day at the Canadian circuit was for him and his teammate. “It was a Friday like any other for us. We’ve tried different things, an experimental floor on my side of the garage that hasn’t worked. Nothing we tried on this car seems to work. George (Russell) and I are trying different set-ups, which one day seem to work and the next day it’s the opposite.

