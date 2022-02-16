From sweeping floors in his father’s business to billionaire and owner of multiple sports franchises: who is Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Super Bowl LVI champion Rams

Stan Kroenke celebrated his team’s triumph at the stadium he built and opened in 2020 (Usa Today Sports)

Most of the world’s richest entrepreneurs own a series of characteristics that identify them: keep a low profile, give as few interviews as possible, avoid the spotlight of the cameras and work from the shadows.

These particularities are also brought together Stan Kroenkebetter known as Silent Stan (Silent Stan), whose face began to take on greater importance after the victory of his team Los Angeles Rams 23-20 against Cincinnati Bengals in the final of the Super Bowlwhich It took place right in their stadium.

According to the prestigious economic magazine Forbesat age 74 Enos Stanley Kroenke amasses a fortune of 10.7 billion dollars. A figure that he mostly reaped thanks to the sports empire that he forged over the years in the industry.

However, it was not always like this since as a child he began to earn your first pennies sweeping the floor from his father’s business in the small town of Mora, Missouri.

Kroenke is the owner of the Los Angeles Rams, among other franchises (Reuters)

Little Stan, who played basketball in school while preparing to become the powerful businessman he is today, entered the business world as early as his college years at Columbia. As he took his last steps as a student, bought a store of clothes not only to work with her but also to sell it a couple of years later for an even higher value.

But his great vision in the financial world arose after marrying Anne Walton in 1974. It is that the young woman with whom he had engaged was the daughter of Walmart co-founder, Bud Walton. Although his estate is independent of the estate of his wife, who accumulates a wealth of 8.7 million dollars, the contacts and being surrounded by professionals in the sector helped him understand the environment in which he finds himself. I was putting.

At the time, Stan had already become the founder of the Kroenke Group and co-founder of THF Realty, with which began to expand through shopping malls in the United States, businesses that represent almost USD 3.5 billion of his fortune.

Real estate, warehouses, ranches. Kroenke already had a good foundation to live fully for the rest of his life, however found in sports a niche in which to invest and maximize profits.

Korenke became the absolute owner of Arsenal in the Premier League in 2018 (Usa Today Sports)

His first foray into this section was the purchase of 30% of the Rams in 1995 with the goal of helping owner Georgia Frontiere move the team from Los Angeles to St. Louis. Two years later, she was going to increase her shareholding level to 40%.

The numbers began to close him and it was after founding the holding company Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in 1999, which launched his first strong bet when buying the following year Colorado Avalanche of the NHL and the Denver Nuggets of the NBAas well as the stadium, which allowed it to increase its income from ticket sales and the other shows that would take place in the venue.

Stan could already puff up his chest saying that he had a good chunk of shares of a football teamwho had acquired an ice hockey franchise and another of the most spectacular sport in the United States. But she wasn’t going to stay with just that. In 2003 ventured into the world of football, more precisely soccer, by buying the Colorado Rapids of MLSa step that opened the doors of another even more prestigious club a few years later.

In 2007 Stan bought a minority stake in the Premier League Arsenal and four years later he was going to assume the majority stake of the Gunnersbecoming the sole owner in 2018.

Kroenke was in favor of the creation of the European Super League, but had to back down (Reuters)

While adding dollars to his coffers with the world of soccer, he never neglected his other businesses and was 2010two years after Frontiere’s death, when bought 60% of the Rams that he needed to be the sole owner.

With full control of the franchise, the entrepreneur understood that the Rams had to return to Los Angeles since that’s where the business was as far as entertainment was concerned (it had a population almost five times the size of St. Louis) and that’s why he decided to move it back to the city in 2016, in addition to build a new hyper-technological stadium: the SoFi Stadiumwhere the final of Super Bowl LVI took place.

While it brought him some judicial headaches, Stan got the zone change right, to the point that in his first year in California the Rams doubled their value as a franchise. Today, six years later, they are worth 4.8 billion dollars according to Forbes.

As for the stadium, for which invested just over USD 5 billion and which was inaugurated in 2020, is one of the most technological on the planet, with a giant video screen that can be seen from all angles of the venue and that transmits in 4k. It is that his idea revolutionized architecture since, in the surroundings there are also offices, shops and even hotels.

It should be noted that to complete the millionaire fortune that surrounds him, Stan Koerke also became interested in virtual sports (Sports), founding on 2017 Los Angeles Gladiatorsa team that competes in the Overwatch League and in 2019 Los Angeles Guerrillas para el Call Of Duty League.

KEEP READING

Rams player Odell Beckham Jr’s shocking injury that sparked concern at Super Bowl LVI

Best of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent

The best commercials to be seen at halftime of Super Bowl LVI