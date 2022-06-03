From teaching languages ​​to mathematics: Duolingo announces the imminent launch of Duolingo Math

“It’s happening: join the waiting list and be one of the first who can try Duolingo MathSo reads the tweet posted a few hours ago by Cem Kansu, vice president of product management for Duolingo, the popular language learning app.





It’s happening! Join the waitlist and be among the first to try Duolingo Math!https://t.co/2x7Jcuxaux pic.twitter.com/zy15SPwBI5 – Cem Kansu (@cemkansu) June 2, 2022

But it is not something that catches us by surprise: Luis von Ahn, its CEO, I already mentioned last summer —coinciding with the start of its listing on the stock exchange— your intention to add a math teaching application to your product catalog.

Duolingo today offers more than 100 courses—from English and French to Klingon and Navajo—for speakers of more than 30 source languages.

Already at that time, the company had been announcing for several weeks a vacancy with a very specific profile: pedagogue with a doctorate in mathematics. The job description implied that the app was looking to target younger users (explicitly mentioning experience teaching math level K-12that is “up to 12 years”).

Now, if we go to the ‘landing page’ that Duolingo has enabled to put our name on the waiting list, it indicates that the new app (a beta version, for now only available for iPhones and iPads) offers math instruction for third grade (8-9 years old).

Get out of the comfort zone

In fact, von Ahn has always acknowledged that when he and his co-founder, Severin Hacker, were creating their business plan for Duolingo, they were about to turn it into a math app before they finally settled on language teaching.

In addition to its main app, Duolingo has ventured into other fields since its foundation, from Duolingo ABC (a literacy app for kids) to several initiatives —already ruled out— of AI-based chatbots.

Some users, however, have pointed some approach issues they see in this expansion of Duolingo beyond their ‘comfort zone’: