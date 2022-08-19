From Tecatito Corona to Luis Montes: the footballers who missed a World Cup due to injury

Tecatito Corona joined the list of players who will miss the World Cup due to injury (Photo: Getty Images)

On the eve of the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican team got bad news Jesus Manuel Coronabetter known as the Tecatito, had a fracture of the fibula and ligament of the left ankle; consequently, he will not be able to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Mexican fans lamented that the Sevilla player will miss the World Cup of Qatar because they considered that it was the best moment for the player to participate in a tournament of such magnitude. It should be noted that It wouldn’t be the first time the Tri has such a low a few months after starting their participation in the tournament.

Besides of Tecatito Coronaplayers like Louis Montes, Claudio Suarez y Juan Carlos Medina They have been some of the cases that hurt the most among the public following the group tricolor. Each of them missed the closest and most important World Cup edition for his career.

Carlos Lara el Charro acquired Mexican nationality to play in the World Cup in Chile, but an injury prevented him (Photo: Getty Images)

The first case within the concentrations of the Aztec team was that of the Mexican nationalized striker. Of Argentine birth, Carlos Lara the charro acquired a new nationality to compete with the team led by Ignacio don Nacho Trelles.

However, during a friendly match prior to the World Cup, he injured his ankle and was no longer able to compete with the National Team.

Alberto Onofre was left without participating in the World Cup in Mexico 70 (Photo: Getty Images)

When the country was the host of the World Cup, the fans had the expectation of seeing the performance of Alberto Onofre, Chivas player, who became the figure of the team.

to just four days that him Tri will open the World Cup Onofre suffered an accident during training with his teammate Juan Manuel Alejándrez. The rain caused both players to collide and ended with Onofre’s fractured tibia and fibula. From that moment his career in football changed.

The concentration of Javier Aguirre lamented the loss of Claudio Suárez for the 2002 World Cup (Photo: Getty Images)

Another of the sensitive casualties was Suárez, who at that time was playing with the UANL Tigres. 33 years old he fractured the fibula in his right leg while training for the preparation game against the United States.

The concentration of Javier Aguirre regretted his loss because he was one of the starting players of the Vasco. Although the diagnosis indicated that she needed 16 weeks to recover, it was not enough time to be fit for the World Cup.

Miguel Sabah missed the 2010 World Cup in South Africa (Photo: Getty Images)

On the preparatory tour of the Tricolor of Javier Aguirrethe injury of Monarcas striker caused a drop in team concentration. During a training session, Sabah collided with one of his teammateswhich left him a partial rupture of the rectus femoris tendon of the right leg, so he could not continue with the team.

Although it was still missing to start the World Cup in South Africahe got used to the idea that he could no longer compete because his recovery took longer than expected.

El Negrito Carlos Medina had to say goodbye to Brazil 2014 (Photo: Getty Images(

The Bold Medina had to say goodbye to Brazil because an ankle injury left him out of the squad for Miguel Louse Herrera. Previously he already had a sore ankle which did not heal properly and in a training session with the national team he suffered and was valued.

Medical tests indicated that he needed surgery, so his participation in the World Cup was ruled out. in that call Michael Ponce took his place and the Americanist watched the competition from his home.

El Chapito Luis Montes could not go to Brazil 2014 (Photo: Getty Images)

The era of Louse Herrera experienced various casualties because another that also harmed his alienation was that of the Chapter Montes. In the friendly match between Mexico and Ecuador of his preparation tour, the current member of the León club collided with an Ecuadorian defender and ended with a fracture of the tibia and fibula.

His only opportunity to go to a World Cup ended there because later he no longer had calls with him Tri.

Néstor Araujo missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

The most recent absence was Néstor Araujo prior to Russia 2018; Coach Juan Carlos Osorio He had it planned for the competition, but two months after the start of the contest, he injured his meniscus during a friendly duel in which he disputed the ball.

Although he recovered in time, he preferred not to attend because he considered that he was not fully recovered.

