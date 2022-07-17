From tension to ecstasy: the penalty shootout that allowed Las Leonas to qualify for the Hockey World Cup final

* The penalties that allowed Las Leonas to reach the World Cup final

The lioness They were one step away from making history again: qualified for the final of the Women’s Hockey World Cup which takes place in Spain and the Netherlands after Australians beat Germany on penalties in the semifinal duel after drawing 2-2 in regulation time.

Those directed by Fernando Ferrara coexisted with a party that had all the moments. They started down on the scoreboard when they were barely 30 seconds, managed to reverse it but the Germans again leveled the score. The Argentines had several chances to win at the end of regular time, but they couldn’t beat goalkeeper Nathalie Kubalski.

They had to seek the passage to the definition in a shootout of Australian penalties that was plagued by tension. There they shined Agustina Albertario, Delfina Thome, Agostina Alonso y Rocio Sanchez Moccia, who scored in their execution after starting the penalty shootout with a mistake by Julieta Jankunas. On the other side, the experienced goalkeeper Belén Succi also enlarged her figure to force the errors of Nike Lorenz y Linneae Weidemann that allowed the albiceleste Skip to the last game.

“We showed that we are a great team when things did not work out. To start losing a match after 30 seconds… We started again, 1-1, 2-1. We had confidence in the penalties, we had been working. It was given. Son, I’m in another final, but of the world! ”, Celebrated the experienced Succi who during the Olympic Games moved everyone for her celebrations dedicated to her son.

“It costs a lot to work them (penalties). I’m not going to tell you that it’s easy, it’s a lot of wear and tear for the goalkeepers. We focused, we tried to put will all. We fulfilled as a team, that’s what the 18 of us who came here for, ”he said about the task they did to perfect the executions of penalties.

“They found the goal first, we matched it. The match was even, at times better for them and for us at other times. But in the last 5 minutes we were an avalanche. We had a corner, chances, it was a siege in their area. I think it was not necessary to go to penalties, but we won it anyway”, analyzed coach Ferrar after the victory.

Argentina will seek this Sunday (from 4:30 p.m.) the title against the Netherlands for the third time in its history after seizing the crowns at the 2002 World Cups in Perth (Australia) and 2010 in Rosario (Argentina). The detail? Both times they beat the Dutch in the last game. Precisely the Netherlands is the team with the most titles in World Cup history with 8 crowns, followed by Argentina, Australia and Germany (all with 2).

Las Leonas, in addition, were finalists on three other occasions in which they could not climb to the first step of the podium: they fell against Netherlands in 1974, against Germany in 1976 and against Australia in 1994.

THE OUTSTANDING ACTIONS OF THE ARGENTINE CLASSIFICATION

