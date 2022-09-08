From the always classic Julia Roberts to Rihanna’s makeover: celebrities in one click

Julia Roberts attended the world premiere of her new movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at Odeon Leicester Square in London. The actress wore a dress with Alexander McQueen graffiti. On her skirt you can see the initials: “JR + DM”, in homage to Julia’s husband, Daniel Moder; and the year 2002, in honor of his wedding date; as well as the initials of the couple’s children, Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry; next to the word “love” and several hearts (The Grosby Group)

Rihanna elegant in a fluorescent yellow ensemble and super straight hair while dining out in New York



Supermodel Gigi Hadid launched her new clothing line, Guest in Residence, in New York City. She could be seen there with the garment of the season: the corset, which she dared to wear over a bright pink shirt with one shoulder uncovered. More is more?

Emily Ratajkowski gave her personal touch to a trendy tailored suit, an alternative for hot days

Ana De Armas impeccable during the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Italy

Eva Longoria walked through Paris and ended up shopping incognito at the Yves Saint-Laurent store

Brad Pitt arrived in Venice amid Angelina Jolie’s $250 million lawsuit over the French vineyard they shared when they were together. The 58-year-old actor was very relaxed on a boat ride

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the world premiere of “Ticket to Paradise”, the film in which the actor stars alongside Julia Roberts

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman attend Gigi’s Brand Launch at Le Chalet in New York City. The model returns an item that seemed forgotten: capri leggings, which she combined with high heels and white stockings

Not wanting to run into paparazzi or fans, Adele went out to dinner in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend Rich Paul but ran and covered her face so they couldn’t take photos (The Grosby Group)

