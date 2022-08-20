From the battlefield to the ring: Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainian who fought against the Russian invasion and will seek to retain his heavyweight title against Joshua

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, from world heavyweight boxing champion to defending his country (Photo: Gettyimages)

“I don’t want to shoot, but if they’re going to kill me I won’t have a choice.”

It was in March of this year when the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk surprised the world again. This time it was not for a sports milestone, like the one he achieved last September when He snatched the world belts from Britain’s Anthony Joshuabut because He decided pause his boxing life to Serve your country against the Russian invasion.

“If they are going to want to take my life, or the life of my relatives, I will have to do it. But I don’t want that. I don’t want to shoot, I don’t want to kill anyone, but if they’re going to kill me, I won’t have another option”, was the bloody account of the world boxing champion who he did not hesitate to join the Ukrainian militias.

With the conscience of knowing that he could lose his life in the fight for the independence of Ukraine, the undefeated boxer born in Simferopol, Crimea, 35 years ago when the area was still under the orbit of the Soviet Union, gave an interview exclusive to Don Riddell from the middle CNN while I was refugee in a cellar in kyiv. It may sound sentimental, but my soul belongs to the Lord and my body and my honor belong to my country, to my family. so there is no fear, absolutely no fear. There is only bewilderment. How could this be in the 21st century?” Usyk said in a dialogue that took place via video link and was assisted by the boxer’s manager, Egis Klimas, who helped with the English translation.

It mattered little to Oleksandr to make such a decision being one of the most outstanding boxers of today and who also has to his credit the gold medal in the heavyweights of the 2012 London Olympics. Barely five months had passed since the historic fight against Anthony Joshuawhere before more than 60 thousand people at Wembley, he put an end to the reign of the British fighter and He kept the WBA, WBO and IBF world belts.

Oleksandr Usyk has just struck in world boxing after beating Joshua (Photo: Reuters)

Professional in boxing since 2013, he developed a resounding statistic by accumulating 19 victories (13KO) in the same number of official presentations. When Russia invaded his country, Usyk was in London filming scenes for a video game but decided to return to his homeland across the Polish border along with his colleague Vasiliy Lomachenko, another distinguished Ukrainian boxer who joined the citizen army.

Usyk drove “nearly 500 miles (about 800 kilometers) back home and crossed the border into kyiv.” Lomachenko, who was in a monastery in Greece when hostilities broke out, drove for nine hours from Bucharest and took a ferry to Ukraine. He was going to give an interview together with the other boxer, but “did not answer calls” from his manager. Hours later they confirmed that he was “safe and sound” in hours where the confusion was absolute in Ukrainian territory.

“The bombing is crazy. They just bombed the city of Mariupol, one of my friends got a rocket on his roof. (The Russians) They are not playing. The Russians really don’t know exactly what’s going on here. They are not seeing what is happening. They are victims of their president, ”Usyk said that he has a close friendship with Lomachenko to the point that they are godparents of each other’s children.

The rematch of the long-awaited fight will take place on August 20 in Saudi Arabia

“Boxing helped me to be calm and mentally prepared”, he acknowledged about his time on the battlefield, while clarifying: “It helps me help others who are panicked and nervous.” Although the journalist reported that the fighter looked “exhausted and excited” during the interview, he acknowledged at the time that he did not know when he would be able to get back into a ring: “My country and my honor are more important to me than a championship belt. When there is an air raid alarm, we hide.”

At this point, his manager emphasized the risk that the athlete is going through with a crude reflection: “They are in great danger. When the bullets start to fly, the bullet doesn’t care if you’re a world champion.” Despite this, and although the rematch against Joshua scheduled for April seemed to fade due to the war, the months passed and the left-handed boxer himself told why did he decide to get in the ring againthus fulfilling the clause that existed before the first match.

“At one point I went to the hospital where some soldiers were injured and receiving rehabilitation, and they asked me to go fight (against Joshua), to fight for the country,” Usyk said in the prelude to the rematch: “If you go there, you will contribute to our country even more than if you fight in Ukraine”he added.

Will that be a great motivation?

Dressed in a traditional Cossack costume, Oleksandr Usyk performed a Ukrainian song of resistance in the last performance of the fight after exchanging haughty, defiant glances with Anthony Joshua onstage. With a horseshoe mustache and an energetic gaze, Usyk clapped his hands and intoned “Oi u luzi chervona kalyna,” an 1875 song inspired by Ukraine’s 18th-century struggle for independence and now in defiance of war. with Russia.

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Saudi Boxing Federation President Abdullah Ahmed Eid Alharbi and promoter Eddie Hearn pose for a photo during the press conference for the big heavyweight bout (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)



Joshua did not remain in place and left the stage while Usyku’s team supported him with the song. This makes it perfectly clear that For the Ukrainian fighter, his rematch against Anthony in Saudi Arabia involves much more than his heavyweight championship belts.

Usyk left the Ukraine in March to train in Poland and more recently in Dubai. He has had to be away from his family for a long time — his wife, Yekaterina, and three children — which has not been easy. Any way at all, He is determined to bring some joy to his country, where the fight will be shown free of charge by organizers after the fighter initially tried to buy the television rights.

“That satisfies me a lot. We all work hard at it,” she said.

Oleksandr Usyk during the press conference for his fight against Joshua (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)



As of this Saturday, the Ukrainian boxer is in Jeddah, the second largest city in Saudi Arabia, serving his country in another way: he will try to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO titles that he snatched from Joshua in September in London.

Britain’s Joshua, seeking to become heavyweight champion for the third time, finds himself in the rare position of being the underdog after he was totally dominated in the first fight and lost by unanimous decision.

Faced with Usyk’s superiority in movement and fast punches, Joshua ended the fight leaning against the ropes and with his right eye closed. The British did not know how to take advantage of his reach and presumed greater power, in addition to showing difficulties against a left-handed boxer.

The truth is Just six months ago, Usyk patrolled the streets of kyiv with an automatic rifle as a member of the Territorial Defense Force in the Ukrainian capital while praying that he would not have to pull the trigger. Now all the power will come out of his fists to hold the scepter of the heavies.

