From the box and with his family: this is how Amaury Vergara fired Vucetich de Chivas

This Sunday, September 19, it was announced that Víctor Manuel Vucetich was removed from his position as technical director of Guadalajara.

The news was atypical, as it was confirmed a day after the Guadalajara team beat the Tuzos del Pachuca by the minimum.

After the so-called “King Midas” left the bench of Verde Valle Various versions began to circulate explaining the decision of the rojiblanca directive.

According to information from André Marín, journalist from Fox Sports, leaving Vucetich was a direct decision by Amaury Vergara, son of the late Jorge Vergara, a businessman who was known for “running technicians” wholesale.

During the broadcast of the program “The Last Word”, Marín commented, along with Gustavo Mendoza, Daniel Brailosky, Eduardo de la Torre and Fernando Quirarte, what happened that night of the dismissal.

Shall I tell you what happened? Minute 20 of the first half against Pachuca. Amaury Vergara was in his box with all his close people watching the game. The whole stadium got up to chant “Out with Vucetich”, “Out with Vucetich”. At that moment Amaury said ‘Whatever happens today this man is leaving, we cannot keep him anymore’ he did not even ask Ricardo Peláez

THE THREE ERRORS OF VUCETICH

According to information from David Medrano, Vucetich left Chivas for three reasons. The first argument the analyst gave was the way the coach competed in games, which apparently of the fans did not meet their expectations.

The second motivation that led the board to dismiss Vucetich were the results, which is closely linked to the way he approached each game, since it seemed that Víctor Manuel had entered a “comfort zone” from which he did not come out and dragged the entire team.

Until the last day of the now former Guadalajara coach, his results at Grita México 2021 were: two defeats (against San Luis and León), three wins (Puebla, Necaxa and Pachuca) and four ties (Juárez, Santos, Monterrey and Pumas).

The most controversial was the way I got the resultsWell, the players rojiblancos They seemed not to be trying to win the games and missed opportunities to score and get a bigger advantage.

The third reason has to do with concerns within the team, since the harmony between players and coaching staff was affected, which generated disinterest and little commitment in each game. It should be noted that recently Vucetich said in a video press conference that It bothered him to play with “Mexican cigars”, which unleashed a series of controversial around Chivas and the technical director.

The last technicians fired in Guadalajara are José Cardozo, who left on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2019; Tomás Boy left on matchday 11 of the Apertura 2019; Luis Fernando Tena on matchday 3 of Guardianes 2020 and Víctor Manuel Vucetich on matchday 9 of Grita México (Opening 2021).

On September 2, Vucetich threw himself into the Chivas fans by accepting that his then team was playing “at a disadvantage for having Mexican cigars.”

“Yes, it has been a disadvantage (playing only with Mexicans) because you do not have the elements that you would like and on the other hand those that you would like are not sold to you and the level that Chivas needs are four or five very punctual players, who sell them to you. very expensive. That is why they have thought about renovating the quarry ”, he said in an interview with TUDN.

