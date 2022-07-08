From the ‘Club del Póker’ scandal to the controversial hand in the Copa Libertadores: the story of Roberto Tobar, the River-Vélez referee

Roberto Tobar was the protagonist in the elimination of River Plate in the Copa Libertadores (Photo: REUTERS)

Those were minutes of maximum tension that were experienced this Wednesday night at the Monument Stadium. While the referee Robert Tobar analyzed the play that ended in a goal Matias Suarez, something that would have allowed the local cast to take the game to penalties, all those present waited expectantly for their ruling. Finally, the Chilean collegiate of 44 years he annulled the goal and became the protagonist of one of the great controversies of the year.

“We are checking the possible hand of the striker”they warned Tobar from the VAR booth. From that moment on, he became the main character. Although it is not the first time that this judge has taken a leading role or has been involved in controversy.

Robert Tobar Vargas, a physical education teacher and father of three, began coaching internationally in 2007 but lost ground back then due to ongoing injuries and some personal setbacks. He eventually became FIFA international referee in 2011 and quickly began to be considered as the great promise of Chilean arbitration. Although he had another setback: in November 2012 his participation in the “Poker Club”.

Roberto Tobar has been a FIFA international referee since 2011 and was involved in a scandal in his country (Photo: REUTERS)

That was the name with which they cataloged some informal meetings, with bets and alcohol, where the designations of the arbitrators in Chile were resolved. As reported by the newspaper Thirdthe evenings were held in the department of the former international judge Mario Sanchez, who was in charge of the Development area, without participating in the Referees Commission. The protagonists had great economic benefits, beyond the remuneration they received for their participation on weekends.

This group, where those who lost at cards had to go to the interior of the country to recover money with travel expenses, was in force for two years until the National Professional Football Association (ANFP) of Chile fired Sánchez and suspended the referees for eight months Cristian Basso, Carlos Rumiano, Marcelo Barraza and Roberto Tobarwho was the only one who was able to recover his status as an international FIFA referee to become one of the most sought-after judges in South America.

Little by little, his career was on the rise. After participating in various tournaments such as the South American U-17 (2015 and 2017), the Under 17 World Cup (2015), and some parties of the playoffs al Russia World Cup 2018his great moment arrived: Robert Tobar He was in charge of dispensing justice in the first leg of the Libertadores Cup 2018 in between Boca y River which ended in a 2-2 draw in The Bombonera.

The detail of the dialogue between Marcelo Gallardo, Roberto Tobar and Matías Biscay after the game. The focus was the annulled goal against Matías Suárez

He was always characterized by being a referee with many routes, who tends to take out cards with ease and good technical judgment, although very little tolerant with constant rubbing and protests. In fact, he does not usually have a good relationship with footballers. During the Twitch broadcast during the scoreless draw of Boca y Corinthians in São Paulo, it was When Omen who made a harsh criticism against the famous referee.

“This referee is a… He’s a liner! Now that I can say it, I don’t play anymore. This referee whenever he directed us against Argentina was a piece of salami. Total you can’t tell me anything, but you’re a liner. And he has Marcos Rojo crossed by the National Team also because he had told him everything, “said the When. The Trans-Andean judge directed the Argentine National Team in five games during his career. There were two wins, two draws and one loss.

That fall was 2-0 against Colombia in the America’s Cup 2019. In that tournament, he was the one who directed the final that ended with Brazil’s victory over Peru and, as happened in the elimination of River Plate against Vélez el Monumental, was also the protagonist of a controversial ruling at the expense of the WAS.

