From the creators of Conan Exiles comes Dune: Awakening, an MMO that captivates us with its first trailer

Funcom presents the first details of a unique and ambitious open world adventure in its premise.

Although we have known of its existence for several years, it was not until today that Funcom, on the Opening Night Live stage of Gamescom 2022, decided to share with the public the first trailer for Dune: Awakening, an open world survival MMO unique and ambitious place to explore Arrakis.

“Go from survival to conquest on a vast and dynamic Arrakis shared by thousands of players. Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious open world survival MMO“, we can read as a cover letter from Funcom through Steam.

At the playable level, no images or a video have yet been shared, but in the Valve store we are being sold a proposal to build a shelter capable of facing the hostile conditions of the Fremen world and mastering some elements that any fan of the literary work of Frank Herbert, such as the stillsuit. And yes, of course there will be time to deal, one way or another, with the sandworms.

Funcom emphasizes explorationbut also in spice control, customization elements and intrigue. At the moment a release date has not been shared for a video game that will not be the first of Dune to arrive in recent months. In this sense, we recently had Dune: Spice Wars, of which you can find playable impressions in 3DJuegos.

