From the crossing with a journalist for Óscar Romero to the dart for the penalty against Racing: 10 phrases from Ibarra after Boca’s victory

Hugo Ibarra valued the great victory of Boca Juniors against Defense and Justice in Florencio Varela, with a goal by Luis Vázquez in the second minute of the four additions. Despite this, the black a place was also made to remember what happened two dates agowhen the Xeneize was deprived of Fernando Rapallini of a clear penalty on the hour against Racing Club in Avellaneda.

“Today’s victory puts us in a good mood. The group was looking for a result like this and now we will play against the point guard (Atlético Tucumán). Hopefully we can leave the three points at home. Also many games are missing. It would have been three more points as a visitor against Racing, if they charged us the penalty. That’s it, everyone can be wrong “, It was Ibarra’s irony.

The coach referred to the last action of the game that was played two dates ago and in which Fernando Rapallini was decisive. The judge, who after this decision was stopped, made a rude mistake by not sanctioning a clear penalty for Boca Juniors by the hand of Jonathan Gómez, with the match almost over. Although he received the VAR call and went to observe the play, the referee dismissed the technology warning and chose to end the match.

In the press conference after the victory in Florencio Varela, Ibarra also stood up to the question of a journalist who questioned the departure of Oscar Romero’s teamwho was replaced by Juan Ramírez and remained on the bench. “I see the opposite of you. There is no problem and I decide who plays. I want a competitive team and thinking about the future I want to have them all well, ”retorted the DT, compared to the correspondent’s approach, who understood that the Paraguayan was at a better level.

In another order, the coach of Boca Juniors avoided leaving certainties about the continuity as the striker’s starter Luis Vazquez as a starter after the winning goal scored in the discount against Defense and Justice or, failing that, return that place to Darío Benedetto for next weekend’s match against the leader, Atlético Tucumán, at La Bombonera.

“I am glad that Vázquez has returned to goal (had not converted in this championship), but for next Sunday there is a long way to go and we will decide in the week if he continues or Benedetto returns ”, explained Ibarra, who referred to the next duel: “I don’t think it’s the last chance against Atlético to definitely get into the fight for the title, but only in adding three points, because there are still many games ahead”.

Other phrases by Hugo Ibarra:

“Surely we need more time to work, we had games in a row. The boys have done very well, we won and it is very important for us that we had been looking for him as a visitor. That’s the positive.”

“With the entry of Brandon Cortes I tried to have the ball. He entered a difficult match because I trust his talent a lot. He did not do badly in the 25 minutes that he played”.

“To the youth I tell them to be calm. I know all the boys and I had them in Reserve and some of the other boys. You have to give them time, they are very good players”.

“Sergio Romero is fine physically and is preparing for when it’s his turn.”

“I see the team very well. Every footballer who comes in does well and that’s important. We go game by game, we have to think about Atlético Tucumán”.

“I am totally satisfied, everyone has done very well. Those who entered also made me happy because I did an enormous job against a great rival at home”.

KEEP READING:

Messi’s historic show in PSG’s 7-1: a great goal, two assists, an annulled pearl and the blow to a legend in a very special table

Agustín Rossi’s cover that saved Boca Juniors against Defense and Justice: he put his physique at risk and took it out on the line

The fan convicted of the attack on the Boca bus in 2018 was arrested in the Monumental: this is how he tried to violate the right of admission

“The statue”: the strange execution of a penalty in Portugal that made the kicker look ridiculous and went viral

The Federal Justice seized Gabriel Batistuta for 71 million pesos for not paying the wealth tax