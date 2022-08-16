From the crossing with Messi to the controversial gesture in a counterattack: the actions of Kylian Mbappé that worry in Paris

MBappé’s gestures that went viral

The PSG began the defense of the league title with a resounding thrashing against Montpellier 5-2. A win in which the offensive trident returned to give something to talk about but not because of the good game or connection between them, but because of the controversial actions that the French starred in Kylian Mbappe.

The Gallic striker was heavily questioned on social media for his performance in the game after videos of some plays that had him as the main figure emerged: “Who does he think he is to disrespect Messi?”asked a user when sharing one of the actions.

After missing a penalty with which he could open the scoring at 23 minutes, at 43 and before the end of the first half, PSG was going to have another shot from twelve steps. In that occasion Neymar took the ball and the former Monaco shot out to ask for it with the intention of remedying the previous ruling.

Mbappé could not convert the first penalty for PSG (reuters)

On his way to the Brazilian, however, the French seemed to have hit Messi who was surprised by the way in which he passed in front of him and the fans did not take long to expose him on social networks.

“What does Mbappé do with Messi? He respects the best”, “What does Mbappe do? Messi’s nail has more history than him”, or “If he treats Messi like this, I don’t even want to imagine what he would do to Vinicius, Rodrygo, Camavigna and company”were some of the comments

It should be noted that finally the brazilian did not grant him the opportunity to redeem himself and he himself was in charge of converting the penalty to stretch the lead before the end of the first half. This situation also led to a controversy in the networks with some likes from São Paulo on Twitter.

The trident was the protagonist on the first date of Ligue 1 (Reuters)

Another episode later emerged in which Mbappé seemed to ignore a play. In the action in question, the Frenchman was unmarked for a counterattack but Vitinha chose to play with Messi, while on the other side of the field he saw the anger of the Frenchman who automatically stopped his career and stopped accompanying his team in attack.

“Thank goodness that Mbappé has not come to Real Madrid. It is finally being seen as it really is” and “The ego that he has after they give him everything is going to destroy him as a footballer”, the fans agreed when watching the video.

The French press, however, revealed that the 23-year-old came out to play the game amid personal problems that are affecting your private life. Without giving further details, they considered that these matters could interfere with her performance and her unfortunate gestures in the Parc des Princes.

