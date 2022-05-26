From the “diamond in the rough” Julián Álvarez to Pep Guardiola’s request: 11 phrases from Gallardo after River Plate’s historic win

River Plate, with six goals from Julián Álvarez, crushed Alianza Lima from Peru by 8 to 1, at the Monumental stadium and achieved the goal of qualifying second in the general table of the Copa Libertadores behind the two-time champion Palmeiras from Brazil, heading to the round of 16. end of the contest. Álvarez was the great scorer and figure of the night, while Santiago Simón and Elías Gómez completed the scoring before a crowd that filled the stadium, in celebration of the club’s 121st birthday. The Argentine Pablo Lavandeira, from a penalty kick, discounted for Alianza Lima.

River Plate finished leader of group F with 16 points. He was two behind Palmeiras from Brazil (18), the best of all the first, and beat Flamengo (+15 against +9) by goal difference. For its part, Alianza Lima, which finished last with one point, accumulated the 29th match in a row without victories in the Copa Libertadores.

“It is true that in the last games the team showed its best face, version and game; also in terms of dynamics and results. It is good that he has given us the possibility of qualifying comfortably in the Libertadores and hoping that the next stage of the semester be with this good feeling with which we leave today”, valued Marcelo Gallardo at the press conference.

Of course, the questions revolved around Julián Álvarez, the record man. Regarding the chances that the Cordovan striker could stay a while longer at River Plate, the Muñeco was categorical: “It is difficult because there is a team that made a great investment (for Manchester City) and takes a diamond in the rough. We are countries that export soccer players, many have left us in this time and we have tried to survive those games. Replacing it will be easy for uswe won’t find it You have to be aware that he will very possibly play the second round of the Cup and leave to your new destination. whatever happens to happen It no longer depends on me or what we can do us. It’s that easy”.

When asked about a possible call to Pep Guardiola to give it up, Gallardo added: “If they want to give us the player until the end of the year, we will not have any problem. and we will be very grateful. We can tell you that We are going to prepare a player who is already mature to make the jump, although we can give him even more flight. But the coach is not going to listen to me (for Guardiola). we would be very grateful if the DT can leave us Julián until the end of the year”.

Other outstanding phrases of Marcelo Gallardo:

“We knew from the beginning of the year that the calendar was going to be so tight due to the huge competition in a short time to play. The first part was like this and it will continue like this. Next week we will train again and if it suits us or not, that question is beside the point”.

“The players who have arrived have had a normal adaptation period, it is a normal process that they have to go through and they are working on it. Time will give them more confidence and stability to skip that first stage, which is always difficult. Many players consolidated over time and ended up being very good footballers. River’s life and demands are not easy”.

“We leave with good feelings. I recognize that we have been irregular in the year, but not only us, but the majority. However, what we do not do is lose our memory, that must be recognized and valued. We can play bad or good games, some in a confusing way, but we quickly recover the memory of who we are and the team shows good things again. Beyond Julián’s departure we have to sustain ourselves as a team and we are quite strong there”.

“Of the two goals for this part of the year, one cost us and we couldn’t reach the final of the Argentine tournament; in the other, we more than fulfilled it. In that sense, we have a lot of expectations for what is to come.”

River Plate’s style according to Gallardo

“If there is something that I have, it is the conviction and confidence of what we believe we are prepared to give. The first intention is that, but then there are the opponents who also play and prepare to compete. Many times having a conviction and style is the most difficult thing to achieve. You can win and lose, but being convinced of how you want to do it is something else. Here the results are analyzed a lot. Tomorrow they will talk that it was a River steamroller, and we usually play like that. If things work out and the rivals also feel it, we are saying that we recognize ourselves in that idea, but there are times when we cannot develop it because the rivals also play. You can’t go into despair and say ‘I have to change everything’. That analysis is very mediocre on my part if, faced with a defeat, I tell the boys ‘tomorrow we will change everything’. Yes we can modify, see things we can do, correct, strategies against a certain rival, but the main idea, the style of a team when there is conviction should not be modified. And it doesn’t matter if you lose, that shouldn’t confuse us. I said it when we lost against Boca due to a mistake. I told them to be calm. If the next day I tell the players to change everything, I have to go, because they don’t recognize me. I respect the opinion and the resulting analysis confuses me. If you win, you are the best, but you achieve it if you sustain it over time, with an idea, then you can win or lose. These are the rules of the game, those things don’t confuse me”.

All the goals of River Plate’s 8-1 win against Alianza Lima

“Faced with the transfer market in Europe, we are clearly at a disadvantage. It is difficult to support the teams and also to bring footballers. It has always been like this, so it is difficult to sustain over time. We, winning or losing, have sustained ourselves in these years at a good and competitive level. It is not ideal, but we are exporting countries”.

“The direct eliminations begin, although going through that first phase is not easy either. We had the opportunity to make a very good first phase of entry. Sometimes it costs a little more and we have left no doubt in that regard. It is true that now a new stage begins, the adrenaline is different and the pulse is different. Those who intend to go far begin to play more complex definitions “

“Santiago (Simón) is a boy who has been growing very well with the team. He had the opportunity to play and understand the dynamics of the game. He is young and has a lot to develop. He is too smart to keep growing. He is going to be a very important player for the institution. He has a lot of potential to give.”

