From the Emmy Awards to FIFA 23: Ted Lasso makes his signing by EA Sports official and the crossover is detailed

Players will be able to take control of AFC Richmond in the next installment of the soccer simulator.

We already said it this morning: something was cooking between EA Sports and Ted Lasso, the best comedy series of the year at the Emmy Awards. Now, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and the sports video game firm have announced the arrival of AFC Richmond, protagonist of the Apple TV + fiction, to FIFA 23.

As they explain, fans will be able to take authentic control of their favorite club in multiple game modes, such as Career mode, Kickoff, online friendlies and online seasons. In addition, there will be a series of items from the aforementioned club in FIFA 23, including kits, tifos, manager items and other content, which those interested can unlock in Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs.

The news does not end here. EA Sports will allow the curious be none other than Jason Sudeikis in Career mode (coach) of the football simulator of the Americans. Players can also create their own manager or select a real-world licensed manager to take control of AFC Richmond, or create a player and join the AFC Richmond roster in a league of their choice.

Nelson Road Stadium will also be available in FIFA 23“I am very fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career so far, and I consider this experience one of the best,” comments Jason Sudeikis. “As long-time fans of EA Sports FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the entire AFC Richmond team brought into the new version of the game it is really a dream come true for me and for the rest of the companions. Our cast and crew work so hard on this show, and we’re flattered that it resonates with so many people. We can’t wait for our fans to have the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters.”

AFC Richmond can be found within the Rest of the World club selection. In addition, matches can also be played at the Nelson Road stadium. FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will arrive this September 30 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia and Switch (Legacy Edition).

