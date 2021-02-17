From the heated crossing with Messi to the praise of Neymar: Leandro Paredes, one of the PSG figures in the win against Barcelona

Paredes was one of PSG’s high points against Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

It will be impossible to refute anyone who claims that Kylian Mbappé was the star figure in the 4-1 that PSG gave Barcelona in the Camp Nou for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League. However the party of Leandro Paredes is not to belittle far from it. The Argentine was vital in the midfield of Mauricio Pochettino’s team and helped his team to gain a practically irremovable advantage in the series. During the match, he had a striking and heated dialectical crossover with Lionel Messi and was praised by Neymar.

Thermometer in the middle zone, Paredes enabled Mauro Icardi in the first half in a play that could have meant the opening of the scoreboard. The Argentine forward defined bitten and wasted the opportunity. Although he did not assist in the second goal, his deep right hand for Florenzi was the key that opened the door of Barça’s defensive bolt. The Italian overflowed to the bottom and later Mbappé scored the 2-1 set after the diversion in Piqué.

Moments later, Paredes was the author of the center that fell on Moise Kean’s head and symbolized the third of the Parisians as a visitor. One of the best on the court without a doubt.

Spicy cross between Messi and Leandro Paredes

What happened to Lionel Messi? In ESPN They followed up on the captain of the culé and discovered the discussion that the Argentines had prior to the execution of a free kick that started from the feet of Paredes. The minute was not defined, there was no clear audio and lip reading was not possible, but Messi was noticed quite annoying with the attitude of former Roma and Zenit, who is a teammate in the Argentine team.

It was not the only time that flea he looked nervous, since exploded in anger at 2-1 against and he directly lost the focus of his gaze on PSG’s third goal. About the end, something curious: Messi passed near Paredes and did not manage to greet him, something he did with his other compatriots Mauro Icardi (with whom he exchanged his shirt) and Mauricio Pochettino just before entering the locker room.

Who was active on social networks throughout the 90 minutes was Neymar, who missed the appointment with notice due to injury. The Brazilian, who was ironic after collecting the penalty infringement against De Jong (later he erased his message when realizing through the repetitions that there was a foul in the area), congratulated Paredes on his performance against Barcelona: “What a team game, all very well. WALLS a monster, CRACK ”.

Neymar’s tweet dedicated to Paredes

Ney He is excited to fully recover in the face of the rematch for the eighth of the Champions League next Wednesday, March 10 at Parque de los Príncipes. With the key almost sentenced, the 29-year-old from São Paulo can deliver the final blow to his old team.

