From the investigation for rigging to a possible protest: the ridiculous definition by penalties in Nigeria that raised suspicions

The unusual penalties between Remo Stars and Ijebu United in Nigeria

Two soccer teams Nigeria have been left in the eye of the storm after the images of a ridiculous penalty shootout who starred this Thursday in the final of the Ogun State FA Cup. The players of Remo Stars e Ijebu United rose to fame for the unusual way in which they defined the winner of this regional cup after having tied for 0-0 in the regulation time. A behavior that generated all kinds of versions.

Ijebu Uniteda modest team from the third division, won the penalty shootout by 3-0 and kept the trophy, but what was really surprising was the sequence of kicks from the penalty spot because the goalkeeper of the Remo Stars remained completely immobile and his players kicked wide of the mark very treacherous.

In the images you can see the goalkeeper of the Sky Blue Stars, What is the nickname of the team that plays in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) –the elite category of this country–, not making any effort to stop rival auctions. And in turn, his teammates hit the ball as hard as they can far from the goal. One of them even puts his hands to his head as if lamenting.

“If this isn’t match-fixing, then I don’t know what is.”wrote the sports journalist and podcaster Aluko’s blessingportal editor Nigeria News, by sharing the images on your Twitter account. although later Aluko clarified in a tweet later that he discovered that the suspicious attitude of the first division team had been on purpose: “I discovered that Remo Stars players deliberately missed their first three shots from the spot of criminal and his goalkeeper also remained immobile against rivals such as arbitration protest sign during the match.”

However, some fans who were at the game said that “the arbitration was very fair” and they wondered “why does one put his hands on his head as a mock gesture of disappointment if he is doing it on purpose?”. Several users participated in a heated debate in a Facebook post from the page of Remo Stars and more versions began to rain, one of them even said that it was a request from the president of the club.

“The president told them not to score the penalties because he was so disappointed in them for drawing with a lower division team and they couldn’t do anything, he is the owner of his club… who wants to lose his job? Then they must follow the instructions”, commented a user named Okeowo Babatunde Aare.

The truth is that the scandal has gone viral and the version of the alleged match fixing disputed in the Dipo At the International Stadium could be investigated immediately by the football authorities of Nigeria to finally clarify what happened.

