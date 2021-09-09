From the “most difficult game” of his career to the change in his game due to injury and an unmissable anecdote with Palermo: 9 phrases from Del Potro

Juan Martín del Potro reappeared at the US Open and had the pleasure of playing an exhibition match against John McEnroe, one of the greatest tennis legends. The Tandilense continues with his rehabilitation after repeated operations on his knees and points to his return on the circuit.

In an intimate interview with Fútbol 90 on ESPN, Delpo opened his heart and told how he is in health and the sports goals he set. In addition, he shared an unmissable anecdote with Martín Palermo, one of his great friends, and was enthusiastic about Sebastián Battaglia’s Boca Juniors and the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni. Here are his most important phrases.

YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE US OPEN:

“The US Open is my place. Tandil and this tournament have all my heart. Today I have to come from abroad, it was difficult for me to decide to come because I knew I was going to have mixed feelings. The beautiful part for the affection of the people and this tournament that is very good, but I also watched games from the stands and I don’t even want to see it. I would have to be the one who is playing and not be sitting outside. I want that part to pass quickly and take all the good energy from everything else that is spectacular ”.

“I see those inside vibrating this show and I feel like it’s my place. That is my natural place, all that I was doing in there I feel like they are usurping it and I don’t like it. It is an internal sign that I still have this fire intact. I trained with McEnroe, who told me ‘your tennis, if you get healthy you will be able to return to the top ten’. They are all messages of encouragement not to lower your arms. Trying to regain control of my sports career and not through injury or talking to doctors and treatments ”.

YOUR CURRENT HEALTH STATUS:

“The thing that always kept me on my feet and not throwing in the towel is seeing how I’m playing. Today I am limping, I am half with a leg and a half, but I feel that tennis is going to accompany me. He is still waiting for me to give me a new chance to do it the way I want and not how I can. It is a healthy question, there is a little left, perhaps it is the hardest game that I have played in my entire career because I do not know yet how I can win it. In one way or another I know that I am going to achieve it ”.

“Tennis is a bit different from football, we play every week, you win a tournament on Sunday and lose in the first round on Monday. From being the happiest one day to the next you are bad and you have to revive yourself. That made my career achievements less enjoyable. I want to go from this place my way and enjoying it, not that they have to impose it on me, I am in that fight ”.

“Four knee surgeries is not easy, I am almost six feet tall, I weigh more than 100 kilos and tennis is a sport that breaks you little by little, but I reinvented myself with my wrist. When I operated on my hand so many times I couldn’t hit two backhand hands, I ended up playing with a slice. And now what I’m looking for is to do the same, I can’t limp in a game, but I’ll also try to change my game. Today tennis is very powerful, the points are really short and maybe I would have to play that way, but my idea is to play again. I have a lot of people who won’t let me retire like this and I’m not going to do it ”.

THE ANECDOTE WITH MARTÍN PALERMO:

“He is one of the people and friends who are there pushing. The story I have with him to meet him is when I declared 15 years ago that he was my idol. He was broken in the knee that year and he went to a training session that he was doing in Buenos Aires without knowing me and he told me ‘I read in a newspaper that I was your idol and I came to meet you’. That’s how we met and since that year he was injured, he knew about my passion for Boca and he took me to the court in every game. We became friends and when he retired he promised to accompany me to the circuit and came to many tournaments. He is a great in every point of view, he has had a particular career as well and we have points in common. With El Flaco (Schiavi) I have very good people who support me a lot ”.

THE NEW MOUTH OF SEBASTIÁN BATTAGLIA:

“I see it well. It has been working well and it is good to renew illusions and energy. He places a lot of emphasis on young people, it is a time of transition, you have to try to be patient. With no fans on the pitch or hot stands, things can be taken from another place. The fans always talk and send messages. Having Seba, the biggest winner in history, is a peace of mind and it would be good if people turn around little by little. Battaglia deserves that reception as a coach with all the people of Boca ”.

THE MENTALITY OF THE ATHLETE AND SUPPORT:

“It is super important that they listen to us, in my case the best psychology is to have a better environment of people who love you well and think about the person and the human side and not about sports. It is difficult because we are a little machine to generate, sell and participate and only the number matters, and that is complicated. I think education is super important, paying attention to parents, I had that and it is what fills me with strength to continue. This year has been a bit different and hard, at the beginning of the year my old man died and then I had surgery again and now I am out of the circuit. Yes, I have to choose a year to be forgotten, this is it, but God willing, everything happens soon and next time let’s talk about football or tennis and not about the knee ”.

YOUR VISION OF THE ARGENTINE NATIONAL TEAM:

“I see it well, and that is seen by everyone. You see a team that is friendly, there are no egos, no one wants to get on top of another. There is a technician who has received a lot of criticism and today, luckily, the Copa América supports him, but it would also have been unfair to depend on a result. To us, saving the distances, when we won the Davis Cup, a united team was shown where we were all the same. Our captain took us in the best way and each one fulfilled his role. This Selection for me transmits that and I think that many of those who are there took a large backpack, and now they have no roof. It is what I experienced post Davis Cup and what they may be feeling. Now they have to go for the World Cup and without that much pressure, I think they can achieve it ”.

KEEP READING:

New revelations of the scandal between Brazil and Argentina: the Anvisa inspector had been in the stadium for an hour

Concern in the Argentine team because a member of the bubble presents symptoms compatible with COVID-19

The distressing situation of a tennis player eliminated from the US Open: “I am going to have nine million death threats”