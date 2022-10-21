From the “most difficult moment” as a Boca coach to the “tremendous” group of people he leads: 10 phrases from Ibarra after the victory against Gimnasia

“A tremendous job was done during the 90 minutes. We were fair winners, we had situations to score ”, was the first analysis that he delivered Hugo Ibarra about the great triumph of Boca Juniors ante Gym and Fencing La Plata, for the postponed date 23.

“I always said it depended solely on us and it continues to depend on us, but we are going calmly. We have one more game left at home. To recover players, rest and think about the next game”, continued coach xeneize, who returned to the top of the Professional League.

Regarding the attitude that the team showed against a very complex rival, Ibarra valued the “tremendous” human group that he directs and stressed that thanks to that “everything is made much better and easier”, although “perhaps from the outside it looks more complicated” .

The 48-year-old coach appreciated the attitude of red frames, who is recovering from a torn knee ligament and was also present to encourage the team. about the presence of Nicholas Figal, who infiltrated and had a great performance, highlighted: “He is a player who is always there and we expect him. One knows them day by day, the group is impressive. He makes me very happy and content for them, for the work they did in this time we are in”.

And precisely about these days that happened, after the last defeat in Rosario against Newell’sIbarra denied that it was his most difficult week. “The most difficult was three and a half months ago,” he expressed with an ironic laugh. “We could have a stumble, and it happened in Rosario. Today we get up and the team is involved, as the coach intends”.

El Negro also highlighted Gimnasia’s work because it was an “extremely difficult” rival and asked to “respect” him since he had been fighting for the tournament. “Now to rest and think about Sunday, this is not over yet. Remember it as you want, ”he replied about how he wants his team to value him in the future.

Ibarra said that he will wait until tomorrow to find out about Pipa Benedetto’s injury and Frank Fabra’s blow, and referred to Villa’s great performance when he came on. “Sebastián is an extraordinary player and I am not going to argue with him. He gives us what one needs in the final stretch. Now he is fine.”

Finally, regarding the suspicions generated by River Platewho will be the rival of Racing Club on the last date, while Boca Juniors will do the same against Independent, the DT closed. “You will have to ask them. We are going to do our job, like we did today.”

