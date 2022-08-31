From the movie: a small plane confiscated from drug traffickers was stolen by a commando in Tijuana; they took her away in a trailer

File image/ Europa Press

As if it were a movie, a group of criminals stole a Cessna-type planefor later take her in a trailer.

The events occurred between Sunday and Monday in the border city where according to Millennium, at least 10 heavily armed subjects They arrived at the patios of the Grúas Núñez, located in San Quintín.

Once inside the facilities, the men subdued the watchman whom they tied up and left in the bathroom to commit the robbery, but it was until this Tuesday that the case was reported to the local authorities.

Reference image. plane. Photo: Pixabay.

According to the submitted employee, criminals disarmed the plane: they took off his wings and other parts in order to be able to carry it in the trailer box.

The plane had been seized on April 26, 2021 by elements of the Army, the Air Force and the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) in a ranch in San Quintín. They found 28 plastic containers and 51 packages containing morphine, cocaine and fentanyl.

According to the media the aircraft was in the possession of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), for which a new investigation has already begun.

On August 29, members of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) together with elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) they arrested three subjects and the seizure of half a ton of methamphetamine and more than 60 thousand fentanyl pills.

According to the authorities, the subjects identified as Jesús Alberto “N”, Miguel Erasmo “N” and Alonso Gautama “N”, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa; guarded a property

Days before, on Thursday, August 25, elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) arrested four people, confiscated 50 kilos of methamphetamine and thousands of fentanyl pills after a search derived from an anonymous complaint in Tijuana.

The elements of the PFM located in a property located in the Colinas de Agua Caliente neighborhood a handgun, 39 cartridges of different calibers; a charger, 49 kilos 957 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, 362 grams of fentanyl hydrochloride, 11,391 fentanyl pills, two vehicles; in addition to capturing Andrés “C”, Ana “L”, Larisa “G” and Luis “L”.

Fentanyl that is used illegally and is often associated with overdose is manufactured in laboratories. (Photo: FGR)

Also, on August 15, Sedena, through the Commands of the Second Military Region and the 45th Military Zone, seized more than 1,158 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of candy and with a approximate value of 334 million pesos.

In the month of June, A former employee of the Baja California Prosecutor’s Office was arrested when he tried to introduce methamphetamine into the United States. The capture was made at the San Isidro checkpoint when the insured person was trying to take 45 packages of methamphetamine to the northern country.

The individual was identified as Octavio Andrée Espino Torres, a former Public Ministry agent who was later promoted to assistant to the Chief of Staff of the head of the Prosecutor’s Office, Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez.

