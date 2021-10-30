From the “pact of eternal love” to “today the greatest in history was born”: messages for Maradona’s 61st birthday

Diego Maradona would have turned 61

The footprint that Diego Armando Maradona left in international football will be indelible. That is why each date associated with an important event in your life will forever be an opportunity to pay tribute to your memory. This October 30, 2021 is no exception: today the Ten I would have turned 61 and clubs, fans and institutions have decided to take advantage of this day to honor his legacy.

From 00 hours, the first birthday greetings began to appear on social networks. The date was celebrated as if Pelusa was still physically present. The clubs most identified with his career, either as a player or as a coach, were the ones that gave him the most heartfelt messages.

“Happy birthday, Diego! Forever, in our hearts, “he wrote Argentinos Juniors, the club with which he debuted in the first division. In addition, it included an emotional video with the slogan “Eternal Fluff.” While Boca Juniors He published the classic graphic that he usually puts on his match days (today he faces Gimnasia La Plata for the Professional League tournament) and, instead of using a photo of a player from the current squad, he used one of Maradona.

Newell’s, the other team whose shirt the Diez wore at the local level, wrote in their networks: “Forever in the hearts of all the red-black people, eternal We love you for life Diego. Happy Birthday!”. AND Gymnastics La Plata, the club in which he served as DT until the day of his death, posted: “Surely you will be cheering from heaven… Happy birthday, Diego! You made us very happy ”.

El Diez died on November 25, 2020 (EFE)



But not only the teams that had him among their ranks decided to honor Diego, so did other institutions such as Lanús or San Lorenzo, making it clear that the figure of the person born in Villa Fiorito exceeds colors.

Naples nor could it be left out of this important date. The team that Maradona knew how to take to the top of its history dedicated several publications to him. “On this day in 1960, the best in history was born. Happy birthday, Diego! ”, Reads the first of the messages. While another, accompanied by a photo of a child Pelusa and another adult, maintains: “October 30. History will remember you for all eternity. Always in our hearts”.

The list of entities that surrendered to the figure of who was coach of the Argentine team in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa is really extensive. Among them is the Professional League, who published an emotional video with highlights of Maradona’s career and added the following words: “His dream was born in Fiorito and he shared it with the whole world. He returned home to say goodbye, before leaving for good. Today we hug you, Diego. Happy birthday to heaven ”.

It is necessary to remember that in Argentine soccer a series of tributes to Maradona have been implemented that will be carried out during all the weekend’s matches in the different categories. Among other details, all the players will go out onto the playing field wearing T-shirts with Pelusa’s silhouette and the matches will be interrupted 10 minutes into the first half so that there is a sustained ovation. This initiative was already launched this Friday in the duels of Racing-Defensa y Justicia and Argentinos Juniors-Lanús.

The messages for Diego Maradona:

