From the scare with a dinosaur in the previous one, to the triples in critical moments: Campazzo’s contribution to Denver’s triumph

The Denver Nuggets celebrated a key victory to try to straighten out the uneven start to the season they had: they beat the Houston Rockets 95-94 in a meeting for the heart attack that had an interesting contribution from the Argentine Facundo Campazzo at two critical points of engagement.

Before the start of the duel, the Argentine lived a moment in the Ball Arena that went viral on social media when he turned his head and He was surprised because behind his back there was a replica of a dinosaur which belongs to a sample of “life-size dinosaurs and dragons” that this weekend is precisely in the city of Denver. This interactive event promises guests to have a “realistic and memorable experience”, something Campazzo can surely attest to.

But at the end of the characteristic show that the NBA offers in the preview of each game so that those present can enjoy a complete experience, the moment of truth arrived and Facu did not disappoint after some irregular presentations.

The Cordovan base of 30 years, who is playing his second season as a player in the most important league in the world, signed one of his best rosters of the year with 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 18 minutes on the court.

The brand new captain of the Argentine national team – this was announced by the new DT Néstor That Garcia– had 2 hits on 5 pitches from the 3-point range. The first came on the buzzer in the third quarter when the match was 69-69: Campazzo withstood the pressure of the clock and Jae’Sean Tate to put his team in front of the scoreboard.

In the last quarter, with 9 minutes to go and the match tied at 76, Facu teamed up from the perimeter with JaMychal Green and signed another triple to bring the Nuggets back to the front..

Previously, during the second quarter, he had already delighted those present with his classic Girdle assist to facilitate Will Barton scoring.

As usual, the Nuggets victory was built on the performance of Nikola Jokic, top scorer of the game with 28 points, in addition to taking 14 rebounds and distributing 2 assists. Although the image of the game occurred in the last second of the game, when it was key to prevent the attempts to score by Eric Gordon and Tate.

Those led by Michael Malone, are now seventh in their conference with 5 wins and 4 wins. They will appear again next Monday from 23.00 (Argentine time) against the Miami Heat.

