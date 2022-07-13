From the surprising challenge of Lionel Messi to the challenges of Sabella: the incredible anecdote about the intimacy of the National Team in the 2014 World Cup

Alejandro Sabella’s former field assistants gave details of the relationship with the squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

“Do you remember that trip, one of the first was. As always, we were seated up front with the leadership, Alejandro (Sabella), the two of us, the teacher… and the players in the back. And he came and with red cheeks told me: ‘Do you guys play tricks?’ It was Lionel (Messi).

Thus began the amazing anecdote experienced by the coaching staff of the Argentine team in the cycle that concluded in the World Cup Brazil 2014. Claudio Gugnali and Julian Camino, former field assistants of Pachorrarecounted the intimacy of the world runner-up squad in an intimate chat on the Confessions program, for TNT Sports.

“I tell him: ‘Listen to me, you can play ball well but you can’t come and challenge us.’ We throw more titles at him ”, Gugnali continued and Camino joined: “We threw titles at him, but in Estudiantes we were also trick champions. We had Enzo Pérez and Salgueiro as top scorer. They couldn’t grab the cards.”

Alejandro Sabella, along with his collaborators Julián Camino and Claudio Gugnali, in training in Brazil for the 2004 World Cup (Photo by Ben Queenborough/BPI/Shutterstock)

“We beat them back. They couldn’t even sit at the table and with that experience, as unbeaten South American champion, world champion… And well, come on, he said (Messi) And we went there to the bottom, Sabella looked and didn’t like it at all.”Claudius added. “Nooo, Alejandro was respectful towards the players… he must have said ‘what are they doing with the players, are they going to make me look bad,’” Camino said with a laugh.

Sabella’s aides continued their account of that plane ridewhat he marked them with fire and they ended up forging a great relationship with the campus. “Do you remember what that plane was? The screaming… What a mess,” Gugnali said. “In one I yelled at the foul I sent Messi and we had been a little while ago… and I told him ‘shit, give me shit!’. Messi looked at me and surely said ‘He is crazy’”.

“We had Gago and Di María who gave them the signs. We went to a hostile climate, bad visitor. All in favor of them, the people… We knew that… When we went forward, they went crazy. ‘Well, there is revenge at the hotel.’ And you (by Camino) told him ‘Sabella, that’s it, you already have us’. And he told you: ‘yes, playing the trick we are going to win them games, a new one!’”, explained Claudio.

“That was the fear that we had when we went to the World Cup, we had 15 days in the venue and the 30 in Brazil, How do you entertain these monsters? We never had any problems, nothing. Besides, they never asked us for anything, not even winning the first games and having five days off. They stayed on the property for 30 days,” continued Camino.

“They put together ping pong tricks, tricks, billiards… To make matters worse, they scored all of us, do you remember? Y Sabella told us ‘what a trick, go to the room to see the rivals, what a trick!’ Y We told him, Ale, what do you want us not to play? They came to invite us. And we couldn’t say no to them and we won the hype, because we played to leave them and Sabella alone and we won the same”, closed Gugnali with a laugh.

This Wednesday, July 13, marks a new anniversary of the final that Argentina lost to Germany for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. At the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, they tied 0-0 in regular time and everything was decided in extra time. The only goal for the Europeans was scored 13 minutes into the first overtime by Mario Gotze, who had come on in the 88th minute for Miroslav Klose.

KEEP READING:

He was world champion with Argentina in 1978 and today he works as a receptionist: “There are colleagues who had to sell their shirts out of necessity”

Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s forceful response to a hypothetical call from Boca Juniors

The live threat to the journalist Gastón Edul at the Independiente property

They offered Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG, but they assure that they will reject his signing for an unusual reason

He emerged in River Plate, played in the National Team with Agüero and stood out in Europe, but he retired at the age of 27 and formed the most soccer-loving rock band