From the tender walk of Kate Hudson to the schoolboy look of Demi Lovato: celebrities in one click

Kate Hudson tied her little 3-year-old Rani Rose on her back during a family outing with her partner Danny Fujikawa (The Grosby Group)
Wearing a college look, Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend, musician Jute$, went out to dinner at Haswell Green’s in New York City
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoy dating despite breakup rumors. The couple has been dating since 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow went out to dinner with her mother Blythe Danner in the Hamptons of New York and was later seen taking a walk with a friend
Karlie Kloss very elegant during her time in New York: the supermodel wore an intense pink suit and a blouse and white sneakers
Austin Butler and his girlfriend Kaia Gerber went shopping before dinner at All Time Restaurant in Los Angeles
The American singer, Selena Gomez, was seen with the rapper, Tyga, in the early hours of this Wednesday at The Nice Guy. Although they do not dare to bleach, there are no doubts about the romance
Supermodel Kendall Jenner wore a form-fitting green dress to an exclusive party in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alves walked through Mayfair for an important meeting
Eiza González used a red training set to go to the gym
