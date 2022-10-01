From the violent kick that left him limping to the magnificent free kick: Lionel Messi scored a great goal at PSG-Nice

* Messi’s free kick goal after the hard tackle he received

The game was stuck. To the PSG he was having a hard time finding his way around the defense of the A string. The attack seemed to surprise Kylian Mbappe, who started the match on the bench. Until he showed up… Lionel Messi took possession of a free kick at the goal of the area after receiving a troubling kick and the hung from an angle to make it 1-0 in the Princes Park.

Rosario found himself with an erratic back pass from Ross Barkleyturned in three quarters with a certain freedom around him and faced towards the arc of Kasper Schmeichel. withstood the load of Mario Lemina already pure slalom tried to get rid of the Brazilian Dantewho could not take the ball but he gave him a painful kick at the door of the area. The violence of the entrance ended with a yellow card from referee Jerome Brisard for the 38-year-old defender with a past at Bayern Munich.

Leo seemed to feel sorry for that. knee to knee strikeeven came with a certain limp until the execution of the free throw. But it didn’t fail. The clock marked the end of the 27 minutes of the first half when Neymar went over the ball and left Messi alone. The For money raised his head, stared kicked over the barrier an accurate shot that was impossible to stop for the Danish goalkeeper, who remained standing.

Luckily, the captain of the Argentine team he was able to continue without problems after that violent tackle he received and did not show any subsequent pain symptoms beyond the initial concern in a day of alert for DT Lionel Scaloni, who will closely follow the physical situations of Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina after being replaced in their respective presentations with Roma and Atlético de Madrid.

Dante stopped Messi with a violent kick, but the Argentine took revenge with a great goal on that free kick (Photo: Reuters)

This was the fifth cry of the 35-year-old Argentine soccer player in the current Ligue 1 that marks a detail: he was one score away from equaling the six he celebrated during the 26 games he faced last season. Messi has played as a starter in all nine games of the tournament so far, in which he has also provided seven assists that place him as the top assister in the championship so far with figures similar to those of his teammate Neymar.

In terms of goals, he is the third with the most goals in Ligue 1 for his team behind Neymar (8) and Mbappé (7). At a general level, he is located in fourth place behind Terem Moffi de Lorient (6) and with a figure similar to that of four other footballers.

Until now, it takes seven goals in the PSG season between the cry he had against Nantes in the definition of the French Super Cup and the goal he scored vs. Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

The pain of Rosario after the hard entry of the Brazilian defender (Photo: Reuters)

News in development…

KEEP READING:

The kick that makes Scaloni suffer: Dybala collided with Lautaro, came out limping and set off the alarms before the World Cup

Pep Guardiola’s praise of Lisandro Martínez in the run-up to the Manchester classic

The Cuti Romero blooper that cost Tottenham a goal in the classic defeat against Arsenal

Nahuel Molina was injured at Atlético de Madrid and added another headache for the Argentine team

The image of Rodrigo De Paul’s discord with Tini that sparked a great controversy in Atlético Madrid