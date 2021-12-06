From third to first: Verstappen’s masterful start at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen’s spectacular start on second Jeddah relaunch

Max Verstappen He did his thing again and showed off in one of the starts of the Saudi Arabia Formula 1 Grand Prix where he jumped from third place to the top of the race when he reached the first corner. It was spectacular because it surpassed Esteban Ocon (Alpine) y Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and at that moment the temperature began to rise on the Jeddah street circuit.

Before the second neutralization due to the accident of Nikita Mazepin (Haas), Verstappen had finished first after beating Hamilton, but he did so in an external area of ​​the track where overtaking is prohibited. That is why the sports commissioners told him that he should give up the position to the Englishman already Esteban Ocon (Alpine), who in that maneuver, was the temporary leader of the race.

When the authorities informed the drivers that the competition was going to be relaunched, the cars were placed on the starting grid. Max started third from the opposite sector and when the five red lights went out he moved to the left because he saw the gap left by Hamilton. He arrived on a par with the Englishman whom he surpassed.

While Ocón turned around the outer zone, he stayed ahead, but in the following meters he was another victim of Verstappen who thus took the lead. There it can be said that another career began. There were no red flags anymore and only a neutralization with the virtual safety car caused the drivers to pick up speed. It was to remove the rest of one of the cars that was damaged against the walls.

But what Verstappen demonstrated this Sunday should not be surprising since the 24-year-old usually has that type of starts and he demonstrated it this year at the start in Mexico where he also jumped from third place to first, in a maneuver where he had more margin by the long main straight of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez where on the outside he gave an account of the Mercedes.

Verstappen has a style Gilles Villeneuve at the time of starting. It has a vision that allows you to see the hole and get deep, of course that for that you need a good mechanical means such as the Red Bull RB 16B, the best car the Dutch has had since he made his debut in the Máxima in 2015 and which allows him to be one race away from being a world champion.

Another point is that he quickly warns when the two in front of him (like this case) are fighting for the first place. This generates a slight delay in them that when reaching the first corner, allows the third (or further back) to hit. Of course, for that, the runner must have the full conviction of the maneuver because a doubt can end in a touch.

Forty years ago, Villeneuve with the typical under-acceleration of the Ferrari engine, wreaked havoc, starting from sixth place and finishing first as happened in the 1979 Austrian Grand Prix or the West Coast United States Grand Prix. from 1981 where he made a spectacular start and from fifth place came as the leader to the first corner, but then he passed with the 126 CK, the well-known model of the Ferrari-Turbo.

These actions on the track generate a fever in the public that goes beyond the results. The remembered Canadian, father of Jacques VilleneuveA 1997 world champion, he won just six races and is one of motorsport’s greatest idols. Verstappen has the plus that the title is just around the corner. If it is not this year, it will be another.

These nuances make Verstappen a pilot with a lot of potential who every time he has the “car” (as they say in motorsport jargon), he performs the kind of maneuvers that usually make the public delirious. Whether he wins the title or not, he is a rival who made merits to sit in the discussion against Hamilton.

Both were tied in points at the top of the championship with 369.5 units, but the Dutchman is ahead of the Englishman for having one more victory, 9 against 8. The account is very easy for the last date next weekend: the one that Win will be champion or if both do not add, Verstappen will celebrate because the tiebreaker of victories favors him.

