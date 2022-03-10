From ticket sales to player transfers: this is how Chelsea will be impacted by the UK sanction on Roman Abramovich

Due to the sanction against Abramovich, the sale of sports clothing in the official Chelsea stores was blocked (Photo: REUTERS)

These are not easy days for him. Chelsea Football Cluban entity that in the last two decades has positioned itself among the most powerful teams in the world but that is now going through a deep crisis as a result of the sanctions imposed in United Kingdom to the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovichowner of the institution, who went from celebrating in Abu Dhabi consecration in the FIFA Club World Cup to see his empire crumble little by little.

Abramovich landed in London in 2003 and since then has put his fortune at the service of Chelsea that benefited notably from these injections of money to achieve prestige on a global scale. But the invasion of Russia a Ukraine became the pin that burst the bubble: the British government decided to punish Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin and in Stamford Bridge the crisis broke out. The sale of the club has been suspended.

In addition, by freezing the assets of Abramovichthis directly affects the day to day of the last champion of the UEFA Champions Leaguecurrently third in the English league, where he will continue to participate under a special license issued by the British Ministry of Sport.

The sanction of the British Government to Roman Abramovich has hit Chelsea hard (Photo: REUTERS)

As reported by various English media, the freezing of property assets Abramovich means that the Chelsea is tied hand and foot for all its financial operations. The scenario has completely changed for a sports institution that has no source of income they prohibited the sale of tickets, the commercialization of sports clothing and the transfer of players.

Match days are going to be very different for the Blues. Since the blockade, the London institution was disabled will be able to sell tickets for home and away games. On Stamford Bridge only those fans who have a subscriber previously purchased. The London cast have around 28,000 subscribers for the season, but its stadium capacity is just over 40.000.

In this sense, the sale of food and drink inside the stadium of the Chelsea it would be the club’s only source of income for the immediate future.

In away games, the fans of the Chelsea they will have to settle for watching them on TV because they will not be able to access the rival stadiums either not being able to buy tickets. Unless the club decides to give its tickets for free. This Thursday, they face Norwich on Carrow Road for Date 30 of the Premier League, a match that is still standing thanks to the “special license” obtained from the Ministry of Sports and is valid until may 31.

Chelsea fans will not be able to buy tickets for the club’s matches (Photo: REUTERS)

They have also been set a limit of 20,000 pounds to pay for the matches as a visitor. There will be no problems before Norwich but we will have to see how they manage to go towards Little next week to fulfill his commitment to the round of 16 of the Champions Leagueas private plane transportation and hotel accommodations may exceed this budget.

As reported The Sunthe megastore was closed immediately this Thursday morning “until new notice”and there are doubts about the operation of the hotel and the parking that are within the complex of Stamford Bridge.

Regarding the players of the Bluesthere are also some restrictions that jeopardize the future of the squad he manages Thomas Tuchel. The punishment imposed on Abramovich It prevents your club from being able to make new transfers and award new contracts. The transfer market is closed but, if the sanction is upheld, they will not be able to buy new reinforcements.

And as if that were not enough, there is also the risk of losing some of its stars for free, such as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, since they also cannot close new contracts with the stars that have links about to expire. The same applies to players on loan as Saul Niguezsince they cannot activate the purchase option clause.

Cesar Azpilicueta, captain of Chelsea, is one of the figures that could come out due to the punishment that affects the club (Photo: REUTERS)

As reported Nadine DorriesBritish Sports Minister, the government will only allow the Chelsea play their games Premier League and pay floors to all its employees, including the players, but its sports reality will be noticeably hit.

From the London institution they issued an official statement in which they warn that they will try to appeal to the British Government so that their daily lives are affected as little as possible. “We will fulfill our men’s and women’s team games today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and we intend to enter into discussions with the UK government on the scope of the license. This will include requesting permission to amend the license in order to allow the Club to operate as normally as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.”

the era of Abramovich was really fruitful, as the club won 21 trophies – including five Premier League titles, five FA Cup titles and two Champions League titles – but it was thanks to the loans that its owner has made inordinately since he took control. The newspaper The Telegraph points out that the Russian oligarch has injected almost $2 billion in their 19 years as owner. But that the financial ecosystem of the Chelsea depends largely on the fortune of Abramovich It ended up being a double-edged sword.

