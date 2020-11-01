From today, all the seats in DTC buses will be able to travel, the limit of 20 riders is over, but …

From today, passengers will be able to travel in all the seats in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. However, no passenger will be allowed to travel standing up. Along with this, putting a mask on the bus and attention to social distancing will also be necessary. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot gave this information. He said that passengers can now travel on all seats of public transport buses. However, Gehlot said that no passenger will be allowed to travel standing in the bus. Also Read – Interstate bus service to be restored in Delhi, DTC and cluster buses limit of 20 passengers

In May, in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic, the Delhi government had set the maximum number of passengers in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to 20 in May. Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), recently approved the Delhi government’s proposal to run public transport buses at full capacity.

Significantly, with various economic activities in the city and the opening of government and private establishments, people are often forced to wait in long queues at crowded bus stands due to the limited number of passengers in buses. DTC and cluster buses have 40 seats for passengers. The DTC operates about 3,800 buses and operates more than 2,600 buses under the cluster scheme of Delhi Integrated Multi Model Transit System.

The DDMA chairman has also approved the proposal of the Transport Department to restart the inter-state bus service. Inter-state bus services were shut down after the lockdown was implemented in March, since then the inter-state bus terminals at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmiri Gate have been closed. Officials said that the Transport Department is preparing a standard operating procedure for starting inter-state bus services. It is expected to start next week.

