From today onwards, Delhi will return to pubs and bars, know if you are planning a plan, then know these important rules first

Delhi Pubs and Bars to Reopen Today: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started in the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. The exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock continues. In this episode, Delhi pubs and bars open news will return to pubs and bars from today. That means pubs and bars in Delhi will be opened for people from today. Kejriwal government of Delhi has already issued an order for this. However, only 50 per cent of the capacity of the bar or pub will be allowed to sit. However, Delhi’s pubs and bars will be opened till 30 September on trial basis. After this, it will be reviewed again and if everything goes well then it can be carried forward. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Update: Corona blows into battle! AstraZeneca trial of Covid Vaccine stopped due to this

Social distancing will be taken care of

Social distancing in pubs and bars will also have to be taken care of and it will be necessary to follow the guidelines of the central government. Special changes are being made in clubs regarding this. Although tasting with alcohol in the bar was given in the bowl, now due to coronavirus news, a seal pack will be given in the bottle, which the guest will open himself. Also Read – Coronavirus India Updates: Corona broke all records – For the first time more than 90 thousand patients came in front, death toll crossed 70 thousand

Harshal Bhavsar, Head of Food and Beverages, Delhi Taj Hotel, said, “Only 50 per cent of the guest will be allowed to sit, while standing bar will not be allowed to drink alcohol, we have removed the seating arrangement in front of the bar counter. Now the guests will be able to drink only on the chairs in the bar. ”He said,“ Thermal screening will be done before entering the bar, while sanitization machine has also been installed. Only when the temperature is normal will it be allowed to enter the bar.

Online payment facility also

He further added, ‘Online payment facility was provided in the bar. At the same time, guests can order by scanning the bar code. We will sanitize the glass that the guest will use. ”Although the guest bags will be disinfected, the guest will also be able to measure the temperature without touching it, for which the machine has been installed at the place. In view of social distancing in the bar, proper distance has been made in the seats.

Issued SOP

Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also issued SOP in this regard. According to which, only those people in the bar and pub staff will be allowed to work, which will not have any symptoms of corona. With this, only 50 percent of the total capacity will be allowed to sit in bars and pubs. However, bars, pubs and clubs coming into the Containment Zone are currently not allowed to open.