From “we changed because they found us the way back” to the blunt answer about the future of Beltrán and Luis Suárez: 7 phrases from Gallardo after River’s win

Gallardo analyzed River Plate’s win against Union in Santa Fe

River Plate he regained his memory and scored for 5 to 1 to Union at the 15 de Abril stadium in Santa Fe, an unprecedented result in history. El Millonario added three to three for the first time and settled in the Professional League table, after the two draws and the defeat against Colón last date.

“It was a rival that on our last visit beat us playing in a certain way. Today we decided to play in a different way to counteract that and it went well.” Marcelo Gallardo confessed at the press conference. “We played the physical game that had to be played. Sometimes when they find your way around you have to analyze and understand that you can also change. Sometimes you have to change through what the rivals are proposing and limiting us. Today we were also very effective. In a close game, scoring five goals is not easy, especially on this pitch. I am happy with the team because they had a very good predisposition”, valued the Doll.

Regarding the streak of adverse results, the DT said that “You should not lose your calm and serenity.” However, he clarified: “We didn’t score goals in three games, but now because we scored five we’re not going to say that River recovered goals. We were always a team that scored a lot of goals. A quick evaluation is made according to what is happening, but from my place I have to be calm that although the team did not convert, it generated situations. Today we had the forcefulness, it is that simple”.

How he saw Juanfer Quintero, who returned to play after the injury

And he added a further analysis of the present of his team: “Sometimes because of our form and idea and seeing the rivals, when we cannot win, what is said? They found a way around River. We have to look for solutions and within that see and change. Today it happened, but sometimes not everything that is planned comes out. We were aggressive from the physical and on their field where it is difficult. We were very present, then it is generated and the forcefulness that is fundamental. To win games you have to score goals, it’s that simple”.

The drought that Julián Álvarez and Braian Romero broke: “As a group driver one has to accompany the processes of negative streaks and work. Observe, see behaviors and not just theirs. If Julián doesn’t score goals, it is said that he is thinking of something else, but you see him run like a player who is sold and plays as if it were his first game. That is contagion for Braian that if he does not score goals he enters and does not want to get down. One is to accompany the moments of the soccer players looking for solutions and that the players feel that they are supported”.

Gallardo also highlighted the return of Juanfer Quintero after the injury: “Today he added 20 minutes, it is good for him to get his best form. He is in that process because he was unemployed for a long time. The quality always had and with the matches and training sessions he will achieve a better set-up”.

Gallardo’s blunt response on the future of Lucas Beltrán and Luis Suárez

He also highly praised Julian Alvarezwho will play four more games with River Plate and then join his new club, Manchester City: “Replacing it is difficult. Its growth in these years has been incredible, remarkable in every way. Today he is a high-ranking footballer, that’s why he is going to such an important club. With functioning and alternatives, with players who can assume that responsibility in the team. That way that space is filled.”

And to finish, he was asked about the reinforcements and he answered emphatically. punctually by Lucas Beltranwho must return to River Plate, a club that is in conflict with Colón de Santa Fe where he was on loan, and for Luis Suarezthe Uruguayan who was left with the pass in his possession after passing through Atlético de Madrid. “The situation has not changed, I have nothing to say. Let’s wait for how the start of the week unfolds to see if there are any news”.

Of course, Marcelo Gallardo’s discomfort is due to the lack of reinforcements and, above all, the replacement of Julián Álvarez up front.

